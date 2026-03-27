Regulatory News:

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit (Euronext Growth Paris: ALMEX, ISIN: IT0005450819) is pleased to announce that, as part of its participation in the Race for the Cure 2026, the Mexedia Friends team currently ranks fifth among the teams with the highest number of registered participants.

This result continues to grow day by day and represents much more than a numerical milestone: an increasing number of people are choosing to join Mexedia Friends, contributing to a broad, spontaneous and shared participation around an initiative of great value. The team is progressively expanding through the direct involvement of employees, collaborators, partners, and young people from associations active within civil society, turning this experience into a collective moment of engagement and tangible commitment.

As previously announced, Mexedia joined the Race for the Cure as part of its Benefit Unit activities, promoting an open and inclusive participation. The Race for the Cure, promoted by Komen Italia, is one of the leading international initiatives dedicated to the fight against breast cancer, combining sport, health and solidarity, and involving tens of thousands of participants over the years while supporting prevention, research and assistance programs for women.

In this context, participation goes beyond simply attending the event: it represents a concrete way to contribute to a cause that concerns the entire community and to strengthen a shared sense of responsibility through direct engagement.

During 2026, Mexedia intends to continue strengthening the activities of its Benefit Unit, with an increasing focus on inclusivity, attention to people and tangible social impact. In this context, the Company will promote initiatives aimed at fostering broader and more informed participation in digital opportunities, contributing to making these areas progressively more accessible.

At the same time, Mexedia will continue to develop initiatives related to prevention and support for the healthcare system, also through the direct involvement of its people and collaborations with local organizations, reinforcing an approach based on concrete and continuous contributions.

Anna Lisa Trulli, Head of the Benefit Unit of Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit, commented: "Participation in the Race for the Cure is particularly meaningful because it stems from the direct involvement of people. The level of participation we are seeing reflects a shared sensitivity towards key issues such as prevention and health. In 2026, we will continue to develop initiatives focused on inclusivity, education and participation, with the aim of generating a concrete and sustainable impact over time."

The initiatives planned for 2026 are part of a continuous development path of the Benefit Unit, aimed at strengthening the connection between technological innovation, social responsibility and tangible impact at a local level.

About Mexedia

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit is a company listed on Euronext Growth Paris, operating in technology services and communication solutions. The Group operates internationally and develops industrial models focused on long-term value creation, combining economic objectives with social and environmental impact.

Information pursuant to Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

This press release is issued pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation). This release is for information purposes only and does not contain inside information or price-sensitive data.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260327780103/en/

Contacts:

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit

Vincenzo La Barbera

investor.relations@mexedia.com