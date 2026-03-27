European DataWarehouse (EDW) is pleased to announce that it has been named both "Data Provider of the Year" and "Fintech Provider of the Year" at the 2026 GlobalCapital European Securitization Awards in London.

The award ceremony recognises outstanding achievements in European structured finance, with winners selected by popular vote from across the industry. As defined by GlobalCapital, the programme celebrates "the very best in the market, as chosen by the market." This latest recognition marks the sixth time that EDW has received the prestigious Data Provider of the Year award, having previously been honoured in 2019, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025, reaffirming its long-standing commitment to transparency, data quality and innovation in European securitisation.

Prof. José Manuel González-Páramo, Chairman of EDW, later commented: Winning this award for the sixth time highlights the continued trust the European securitisation market places in EDW. Transparency, data quality and reliability remain central to our role as a market infrastructure, and this award reaffirms our longstanding commitment to these principles."

Dr. Christian Thun, CEO of EDW, stated: "Being named Fintech Provider of the Year for the first time is an important milestone for European DataWarehouse. It reflects our progress in developing secure, practical technology solutions that support the securitisation market across the transaction lifecycle. This recognition confirms the value of our innovation and the strong commitment of our team."

EDW has continued to innovate by expanding its product portfolio with DEALDOX, a secure virtual data room tailored for the securitisation and structured finance market. DEALDOX enables centralised transaction document management with robust security, granular access controls, and seamless integration with EDW's regulatory reporting platform, supporting efficient deal execution and compliance. These developments further underscore EDW's commitment to transparency and market efficiency.

About European DataWarehouse

European DataWarehouse (EDW) is a Securitisation Repository designated by both the European Securities and Markets Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority. It was established in 2012 as the first Securitisation Repository in Europe to facilitate the collection, validation, and dissemination of standardised loan-level data for Asset-Backed Securities and private whole loan portfolios.

EDW stores loan-level data and corresponding documentation for investors and other market participants. Operating as a market infrastructure, EDW aims to increase transparency and restore confidence in the ABS market. Through EDW's data, users can analyse underlying portfolios in a more efficient way and compare portfolios on a systematic basis.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

European DataWarehouse GmbH

Carla Scarsella

Marketing Communications Manager

Tel. +49 (0) 69 50986 9320

Email: carla.scarsella@eurodw.eu