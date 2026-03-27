Aperture Investors, an alternative asset manager and part of Generali Investments, is pleased to announce that the Aperture Investors European Innovation Fund has been recognized at the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards 2026 Europe, earning top honors in the Alternative Long/Short Equity Europe category.

The Aperture Investors European Innovation Fund, EX EUR Class (SICAV), was named best fund in Lipper's Alternative Long/Short Equity Europe category over the trailing three- and five-year periods ended 31 December 2025, as follows:

Europe Active Awards 3 years and 5 years

Germany Fund Awards 3 years and 5 years

Switzerland Fund Awards 3 years

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards recognize funds and fund management firms that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. Aperture Investors' European Innovation Fund seeks to identify innovative European companies positioned to benefit from structural growth trends, while employing a disciplined long/short approach designed to generate alpha across market cycles.

"Winning across three markets and over both three- and five-year horizons is, we believe, a powerful validation of our investment philosophy and approach," said Anis Lahlou, Portfolio Manager and CIO, European Equities at Aperture Investors. "European equity markets remain significantly under-researched and inefficient relative to the US market for example, and our mission is to capture that inefficiency and share the excess returns directly with our clients. We aim to do this through a disciplined process that combines rigorous fundamental analysis, deep expertise across innovation verticals, and insights drawn from behavioural finance allowing us to identify mispricings and extract alpha on a repeatable basis1. Importantly, our approach is designed to remain relevant across all market regimes, and we believe these awards are a testament to that consistency."

"For the first time, LSEG Lipper is calculating two different fund awards in 2026 in Europe, covering both mutual funds and, for the first time, ETFs: one for active and another for passive products," said Otto Christian Kober, Head of Lipper Research, LSEG Data Analytics. "The 2026 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards mark another volatile three-year stretch for global markets. The managers we're recognizing have guided investors through an environment where base rates have spiked, then diverged, as central banks navigated new and challenging inflationary landscapes alongside uneven global growth and heightened geopolitical risk. We applaud the 2026 LSEG Lipper Fund Award winners for delivering outperformance and the steady reassurance of consistency through changing market conditions."

1 Past performance is no guarantee of future performance. There is no guarantee that the investment objective will be achieved. Capital is at risk of loss.

About Aperture Investors

Aperture Investors is an alternative asset manager overseeing approximately $6.1 billion in assets under management and committed and seed capital (as of February 28, 2026). Founded in partnership with Generali Group, a leading global insurance and asset management group, Aperture combines the entrepreneurial agility of a boutique with the institutional strength of a global platform. With investment strategies spanning public and private markets, Aperture's top-tier portfolio managers and teams deliver alpha-focused investment solutions, with a commitment to transparency and client alignment. For more information, visit us at www.apertureinvestors.com.

About LSEG Lipper Fund Awards

For more than 30 years and in over 17 countries worldwide, the highly-respected LSEG Lipper Awards have honoured funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers and focus the investment world on top-funds.

The merit of the winners is based on entirely objective, quantitative criteria. This coupled with the unmatched depth of fund data, results in a unique level of prestige and ensures the award has lasting value. Renowned fund data and proprietary methodology is the foundation of this prestigious award qualification, recognizing excellence in fund management. Find out more at www.lipperfundawards.com.

About LSEG Lipper

With a track record of over 50 years of independent content, LSEG Lipper was the first to develop fund classifications that place funds in their respective peer group.

LSEG Lipper data covers more than 380,000+ share classes in over 80 countries. The Lipper Leader ratings are available for mutual funds registered for sale in 47 markets.

LSEG Lipper provides independent insight on global collective investments, including mutual funds, retirement funds, hedge funds and fund fees and expenses. LSEG Lipper offers premium-quality data, fund ratings, analytical tools and global commentary through specialized product offerings. Trusted by investment professionals for 50 years, LSEG Lipper provides unparalleled expertise and insight to the funds industry.

Disclaimer

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, their accuracy is not guaranteed by LSEG Lipper.

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Prosek Partners

Pro-Aperture@Prosek.com