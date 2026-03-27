Thunes wins "Best cross-border payment solution" at MPE Awards 2026

BERLIN, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During the prestigious MPE Awards gala ceremony, part of the annual merchant payments ecosystem (MPE 2026) conference, Thunes, the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, was announced as the winner in the "Best Cross-Border Payment Solution" category.

According to the criteria in the "Best cross-border payment solution" category:

This award honours providers enabling merchants and marketplaces to expand globally with minimal FX risk, compliance burden, or friction. The winner will show leadership in multi-currency support, and transparency, with proven results in helping merchants reach new markets and drive revenue, while maintaining trust and resilience across borders.

This award goes to "Thunes".

"This year's cross-border entries showed how far we have come from clunky, costly international payments to genuinely global, real-time networks. One solution stood out for pairing competitive FX and fees with impressive reach across countries, currencies, and local payment methods, including emerging markets. It combines mission-critical, often instant money movement with a mature compliance platform, optimised liquidity management, and AI-driven treasury. With added use of blockchain and stablecoin infrastructure and a serious ESG agenda, it sets a high bar for cross-border payments done properly."

Neira Jones, the chairman of the MPE 2026 awards judging panel

"We are incredibly proud to be recognised by the MPE Awards as the partner of choice for marketplaces and merchants navigating the complexities of cross-border money movement. Our goal is to dismantle the barriers to global trade and growth, and this award validates the breadth and depth of our Direct Global Network, FX capabilities and approach to compliance. Thank you to our incredible Thunesters and Members for making this possible."

Abigail Slater, SVP Europe, Thunes

Learn more here: https://www.thunes.com/

About The MPE conference

Merchant payments ecosystem (mpe) is Europe's largest merchant payments conference, exhibition, and community focused on card acquiring, alternative payments, merchant services, POS, mobile, and online payment acceptance.

mpe connects merchants, acquirers, PSPs, payment processors, schemes, regulators, gateways, POS HW/SW solution providers, innovative fintech, and all other parties active in the payment acceptance ecosystem.

www.merchantpaymentsecosystem.com

press@thunes.com

About the mpe awards 2026

The mpe awards honor companies and individuals driving innovation in merchant payments acceptance. Established in 2010, they remain the only European awards recognizing excellence in card acquiring, processing, PSP services, and emerging payment technologies.

The mpe awards statuette, exclusively crafted in a limited series each year, is designed this year by renowned Slovak sculptor Pavol Dubina. The organic bronze and gold-plated sculpture reflect the "guiding hand" theme.

To see a complete list of the mpe awards winners & winners' interviews, please visit: www.merchantpaymentsecosystem.com/awards

For media inquiries, please contact:

Natalia Ivanis | natalia.ivanis@merchantpaymentsecosystem.com

+421-917-802-770

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