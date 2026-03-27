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WKN: A41A9N | ISIN: US0547483067 | Ticker-Symbol: WR40
NASDAQ
25.03.26 | 20:35
2,280 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
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STABLEX TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
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PR Newswire
27.03.2026 09:12 Uhr
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MetaComp Pte Ltd: MetaComp unveils Web2.5 VisionX Engine and AgentX, Advancing the StableX Network as the Compliance Layer for Agentic Payment and Wealth (1)

With Web2.5 VisionX Engine and AgentX, StableX Network becomes the compliance and execution layer that institutional AI runs on for financial services

  • Web2.5 VisionX Engine: A three-layer AML/CFT compliance intelligence architecture covering identity, behaviour, and network risks across fiat and digital asset ecosystems. Among the first compliance engines from a Singapore-based firm to operationalise more than four blockchain analytics vendors in parallel with a proprietary algorithm validated across tens of billions of dollars in real-world transaction volume, it reduces false clean rates for high-risk transactions from up to 25 per cent to near-zero. Available from March 2026.
  • AgentX: MetaComp's AI architecture packages regulated financial capabilities as downloadable financial Skills for any compatible AI platforms. The first Skill - VisionX as the agentic KYT tool - is available today at www.metacomp.ai.
  • Know Your Agent (KYA): A governance standard in development, aligned with IMDA's Singapore Model AI Governance Framework for Agentic AI, and organised around four pillars - Assess & Bound Risks, Human Accountability, Technical Controls and Adaptive Controls. The goal of KYA is to define agent-to-agent communications, onboarding standards and supervisory oversight for agent-related financial transactions. MetaComp announces development of KYA today and invites industry partners to co-create the framework.

SINGAPORE, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaComp Pte. Ltd. (MetaComp), Asia's pioneer in unified Web2.5 digital financial solutions bridging fiat and stablecoin capabilities across payments, treasury, and wealth[1] management through a group-level platform, today announced three advances:

  1. The unveiling of the Web2.5 VisionX Engine, a major upgrade to the StableX Network's AML/CFT compliance intelligence layer, covering identity, behaviour and network risk across fiat and digital-asset ecosystems;
  2. The introduction of AgentX, the AI deployment layer with the first roll-out Skill of Agentic KYT (AML/CFT), making MetaComp's regulated financial capabilities accessible as downloadable Skills for any compatible AI platform; and
  3. The announcement of KYA, a governance standard MetaComp is developing in alignment with Singapore Infocomm Media Development Authority's (IMDA) "Model AI Governance Framework for Agentic AI", tailored for payments and wealth[1] services, to govern agent-related financial action on MetaComp's StableX Network.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2943994/MetaComp_today_deepened_compliance_foundation_age_agentic_finance_unveiled_Web2.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2389449/METACOMP_Main_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/metacomp-unveils-web2-5-visionx-engine-and-agentx-advancing-the-stablex-network-as-the-compliance-layer-for-agentic-payment-and-wealth-1-302727090.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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