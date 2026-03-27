Posti Group Oyj: Changes in the Posti Group's Leadership Team as a result of the renewal program - targeting a EUR 40 million improvement in cost efficiency

Posti Group Corporation | Stock Exchange Release | March 27, 2026 at 9.00 a.m. EET

Digitalization and changes in consumer behavior have reduced the volume of paper mail delivered by Posti by about 75 percent over the past ten years. In 2025, the decline accelerated to nearly 20 percent, and the shift of official mail to primarily digital channels will further accelerate the change. The number of parcels delivered by Posti, on the other hand, has increased over the years, and further growth is expected in the future. The company is now accelerating the implementation of its strategy and launching a renewal program aimed at strengthening synergies between the business groups.

Posti's Astra renewal program focuses on the company's distribution networks, and the overall goal of the program is to achieve EUR 40 million improvement in cost efficiency by the end of 2029. To ensure implementation, Posti plans to merge the distribution networks of Postal Services and eCommerce and Delivery Services in Finland into a single unit.

The renewal program will result in changes in Posti's Leadership Team. Yrjö Eskola has been appointed Chief Operations Officer of the Posti Group as of April 1 and will lead the renewal program. He will continue as a member of Posti's Management Team, and will also remain Senior Vice President, Postal Services, for the time being. The plan also includes the transition of production, procurement, real estate and HSEQ functions as well as the ICT and digitalization organization, to the same unit as the distribution networks. As part of this change, Petteri Naulapää, Director of ICT and Digitalization will be reporting to Eskola as of April 1.

"The long-term objective of this work is to respond to the accelerating market transformation and ensure that Posti remains a competitive and customer-oriented leader in the logistics and postal services sector in Finland also in the future. This is how we create opportunities for growth and innovation," says Antti Jääskeläinen, President and CEO of Posti Group.

The renewal program will include several different measures over the coming years. Changes will be implemented in phases and discussed with personnel as the project progresses.

"At Posti, we have gained good experience of cooperation between business groups, and the pilot projects have carried out together with our personnel have been successful withing our distribution networks. The program that has now been launched will enable us to achieve synergies even more effectively in the future, and we are confident that we will be able to operate with even more competitively going forward," comments Yrjö Eskola.

The renewal program will not have an impact on the Posti Group's reported segment structure.

Members of Posti Group's Leadership Team as of April 1, 2026:

Antti Jääskeläinen, President and Chief Executive Officer

Timo Karppinen, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Ervasalo, Senior Vice President, Fulfillment and Logistics Services Sweden

Yrjö Eskola, Chief Operations Officer and Senior Vice President, Postal Services

Jani Koivu, Senior Vice President, eCommerce & Delivery Services

Sakari Kiiskinen, Senior Vice President, Fulfilment and Logistics Services Finland

Kaj Kulp, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Business Development

Anna Salmi, Senior Vice President, People, Communications and Sustainability

Anniina Bergström, Senior Vice President, General Counsel (will start at the end of June at the latest)

Posti Group Corporation

Further information for investors and analysts:

Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 671 2999, marja.makinen@posti.com

Further information for the media:

MediaDesk tel. +358 20 452 3366, viestinta@posti.com

Posti Group Corporation in brief

Posti is one of the leading delivery and fulfillment companies in Finland, Sweden, and the Baltics. We make our customers' everyday lives smoother with a wide range of services, which include parcels, freight, and postal services as well as warehouse, fulfillment, and logistics services. Our goal is to transport completely fossil-free throughout the value chain by 2030 and zero our own emissions by 2040. Our net sales in 2025 amounted to EUR 1,447.6 million and we have approximately 13,700 employees. Posti Group's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki official list in Finland. www.posti.com