Hotel Fast SSE AB: Hotel Fast SSE AB (publ) announces its year-end report for the period 1 July-31 December and for the full year 2025.

Hotel Fast SSE AB (publ) announces its year-end report for the period 1 July-31 December and for the full year 2025.

Significant events during the period

The Board of Directors of the Company has, in accordance with Chapter 25, Section 13 of the Swedish Companies Act, prepared a balance sheet for liquidation purposes (kontrollbalansräkning), which has been reviewed by the Company's auditor and showed that the Company's equity is less than half of the registered share capital.

At an extraordinary general meeting held on 4 September 2025, it was resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to approve the transfer of the operations conducting the First Hotel Planetstaden in Lund and the operations owning and managing the Group's real estate.

A further extraordinary general meeting was held on 28 October 2025. The meeting resolved, in accordance with a proposal from shareholders, that the Board of Directors shall consist of three members with no deputies, and to elect Richard Bagge as a new Board member, together with the previously elected Board members Pål Mörch and Kristian Lundkvist, for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting.

Going Concern

The financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis. This assumption is subject to material uncertainty. As of 31 December 2025, the Group's equity amounted to SEK -54.7 million and the Parent Company's equity amounted to SEK -26.9 million. The Board of Directors has therefore prepared a balance sheet for liquidation purposes (kontrollbalansräkning) in accordance with Chapter 25 of the Swedish Companies Act, and a first control meeting has been held.

On 20 January 2026, the Company, through a subsidiary, entered into an agreement to sell all shares in Property Lund AB, comprising the operations conducting the First Hotel Planetstaden in Lund as well as the properties that constituted the Group's principal assets. The purchase price is expected to be used, in all material respects, to settle external liabilities. The Company's assessment is that the liabilities can only be finally settled following a composition (debt settlement) agreement and that no significant values are expected to remain in the Group after the liabilities have been settled.

Following the completed divestment, the Group no longer conducts the operations that formed the basis for its previous earnings. The Company's ability to continue as a going concern is therefore dependent on the successful completion of the debt settlement and composition agreement, the Company securing financing for remaining costs and obligations, and the Board of Directors implementing a strategic alternative for continued operations, such as a new asset acquisition, a reverse acquisition, or another value-creating alternative. If these conditions are not met, liquidation may become necessary. These circumstances indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt upon the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

Significant events after the period

On 20 January 2026, the Company, through its subsidiary BidCo Vega AB, entered into a share purchase agreement regarding the sale of all shares in Property Lund AB. The transaction comprised the operations conducting the First Hotel Planetstaden in Lund as well as the properties that constitute the Group's principal assets. The transfer was based on an agreed property value of SEK 265,000,000. The purchase price was subject to purchase price adjustments and is expected, in all material respects, to be used to settle the Group's external liabilities, which can only be finally settled following a composition (debt settlement) agreement.

The Board of Directors continues its review of strategic alternatives for the Company.

Key Figures for the Group - Second Half of 2025:

TSEK 2025

juli-dec 2024

juli-dec 2025

jan-dec 2024

jan-dec Net revenue 32,688 44,009 58,680 88,482 EBITDA -17,204 -5,699 31,038 1,125 Operating result EBIT -70,537 -6,798 -27,819 -14,285 Result for the period -70,849 -19,377 -38,588 -38,989 Cash flow from operating activities 17,815 -34,780 -9,767 -22,261 Total assets 270,902 335,519 270,902 335,519 Total equity -54,658 -16,349 -54,658 -16,349 Earnings per share (before dilution), SEK -1.07 -0.29 -0.58 -0.59 Earnings per share (after dilution), SEK -1.07 -0.29 -0.58 -0.59









Number of shares before dilution 66,502,894 66,502,894 66,502,894 66,502,894 Number of shares after dilution 66,502,894 66,502,894 66,502,894 66,502,894

Auditor's review

This report has not been subject to review by the company's auditor.

The company's financial reports are available on the website https://www.hotelfastab.se/sv-se/investerare/finansiella-rapporter/

For further information, please contact:

Pål Mörch, CEO

Tel: +47 936 16 666

E-mail: pm@firsthotels.com

About Hotel Fast SSE AB

Hotel Fast SSE AB (publ) is an independent company listed on Nasdaq First North in Sweden (Ticker: HOTEL), managing and operating hotel properties. The head office is located in Stockholm. Mangold Fondkommission, tel +46 8 503 01 550, is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.hotelfastab.se.



This information is information that Hotel Fast SSE AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-03-27 07:42 CET.