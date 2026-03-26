Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardenmarkt Drohnen: Entsteht hier der nächste Tech-Champion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DQKY | ISIN: FI4000519236 | Ticker-Symbol: 3I6
Frankfurt
27.03.26 | 09:07
1,618 Euro
-1,46 % -0,024
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
F-SECURE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
F-SECURE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6081,62610:38
1,6041,62810:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.03.2026 18:30 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

F-Secure Oyj: The Board of Directors of F-Secure resolved on directed share issue without consideration for reward share payment

F-Secure Corporation | Stock Exchange Release | 26 March, 2026 at 19:30 EET

The Board of Directors of F-Secure resolved on directed share issue without consideration for reward share payment

The Board of Directors of F-Secure Corporation resolved, based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 25 March 2026, on a directed share issue without consideration for payment of rewards in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Restricted Share Plan 2023-2025.

A total maximum of 6,187 new shares in the company will, in deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive subscription right, be issued without consideration to the CEO of the company entitled to the reward. The company has a particularly weighty financial reason for the deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive right, because the issue of shares is based on the payment of the reward of the Restricted Share Plan.

The new shares are estimated to be entered into the Finnish Trade Register on or about 9 April 2026 after which the company, without delay, will apply for the admission of the new shares to public trading on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Following the entry of the new shares into the Trade Register, the total number of shares in the company will be 174,713,257.

For additional information, please contact:

Kaisa Tikka-Mustonen, Chief People Officer, tel. +358 405 646 456
Antti Lavonen, General Counsel, tel. +358 400 299 088

F-Secure in brief

F-Secure is Finland headquartered and globally operating consumer cyber security company. F-Secure offers award-winning security and privacy products and services that make every digital moment more secure, for everyone. F-Secure operates in over 100 countries, has ~200 Service Provider partners and is the global leader providing security through Communication Service Providers. F-Secure Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Read more: www.f-secure.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.