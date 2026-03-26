F-Secure Oyj: The Board of Directors of F-Secure resolved on directed share issue without consideration for reward share payment

F-Secure Corporation | Stock Exchange Release | 26 March, 2026 at 19:30 EET

The Board of Directors of F-Secure resolved on directed share issue without consideration for reward share payment

The Board of Directors of F-Secure Corporation resolved, based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 25 March 2026, on a directed share issue without consideration for payment of rewards in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Restricted Share Plan 2023-2025.

A total maximum of 6,187 new shares in the company will, in deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive subscription right, be issued without consideration to the CEO of the company entitled to the reward. The company has a particularly weighty financial reason for the deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive right, because the issue of shares is based on the payment of the reward of the Restricted Share Plan.

The new shares are estimated to be entered into the Finnish Trade Register on or about 9 April 2026 after which the company, without delay, will apply for the admission of the new shares to public trading on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Following the entry of the new shares into the Trade Register, the total number of shares in the company will be 174,713,257.

For additional information, please contact:

Kaisa Tikka-Mustonen, Chief People Officer, tel. +358 405 646 456

Antti Lavonen, General Counsel, tel. +358 400 299 088

F-Secure in brief

F-Secure is Finland headquartered and globally operating consumer cyber security company. F-Secure offers award-winning security and privacy products and services that make every digital moment more secure, for everyone. F-Secure operates in over 100 countries, has ~200 Service Provider partners and is the global leader providing security through Communication Service Providers. F-Secure Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Read more: www.f-secure.com