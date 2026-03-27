Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 27-March-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 27/03/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: INTER-AMERICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK Floating Rate Notes due 27/03/2033; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and debt-like US4581X0EZ72 -- USD1,000 each and integral multiples thereof) securities Issuer Name: OESTERREICHISCHE KONTROLLBANK AG 2.4595% Guaranteed Notes due 27/03/2028; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS3326336941 -- of EUR100,000 each) securities Issuer Name: HSBC ETFs PLC HSBC MSCI World Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF GBP Hedged (Acc) Shares of No Par Open-ended Value; fully paid investment IE000910ZA91 -- companies Issuer Name: SG ISSUER Notes due 20/03/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1 each) Debt and debt-like XS3257426232 -- securities Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Preference Share Linked Notes due 28/03/2033; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to securities XS2067307814 -- and including GBP1,999) Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 27/03/2028; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3305008321 -- EUR1,000 each) derivatives Issuer Name: HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 5.48% Notes due 20/03/2036; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS3325273715 -- USD1,000,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000,000 in excess thereof). securities Issuer Name: MORGAN STANLEY Floating Rate Senior Registered Notes due 05/10/2029; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess securities XS3281047921 -- thereof) Fixed/Floating Rate Senior Registered Notes due 23/01/2032; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like in denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess securities XS3281048499 -- thereof) Fixed/Floating Rate Senior Registered Notes due 23/01/2037; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like in denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess securities XS3281048572 -- thereof) Issuer Name: Vodafone Group PLC 3.125% Notes due 27/03/2029; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and securities XS3330355374 -- including EUR199,000) Issuer Name: Natwest Markets Plc 4.654% Senior Notes due 27/03/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and debt-like USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation securities USG6382RQG67 -- S) 4.654% Senior Notes due 27/03/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and debt-like US63906YAV02 -- USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) securities 4.893% Senior Notes due 27/03/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and debt-like USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation securities USG6382RQE10 -- S) 4.893% Senior Notes due 27/03/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and debt-like US63906YAU29 -- USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) securities Floating Rate Senior Notes due 27/03/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and debt-like of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) securities USG6382RQH41 -- (Regulation S) Floating Rate Senior Notes due 27/03/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and debt-like of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule securities US63906YAW84 -- 144A)

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 422299 EQS News ID: 2298848 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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March 27, 2026 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)