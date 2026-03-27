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Dow Jones News
27.03.2026 09:33 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
27-March-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

27/03/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice: 
 
Security Description                                 Listing Category  ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: INTER-AMERICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 27/03/2033; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of   Debt and debt-like US4581X0EZ72 --  
USD1,000 each and integral multiples thereof)                    securities 

Issuer Name: OESTERREICHISCHE KONTROLLBANK AG 
 
2.4595% Guaranteed Notes due 27/03/2028; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS3326336941 --  
of EUR100,000 each)                                 securities 

Issuer Name: HSBC ETFs PLC 
 
HSBC MSCI World Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF GBP Hedged (Acc) Shares of No Par  Open-ended 
Value; fully paid                                  investment     IE000910ZA91 --  
                                           companies 

Issuer Name: SG ISSUER 
 
Notes due 20/03/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1 each)     Debt and debt-like XS3257426232 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank 
 
Preference Share Linked Notes due 28/03/2033; fully paid; (Represented by notes to  Debt and debt-like 
bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to  securities     XS2067307814 --  
and including GBP1,999) 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
Securities due 27/03/2028; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of    Securitised    XS3305008321 --  
EUR1,000 each)                                    derivatives 

Issuer Name: HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 
 
5.48% Notes due 20/03/2036; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of      Debt and debt-like XS3325273715 --  
USD1,000,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000,000 in excess thereof).     securities 

Issuer Name: MORGAN STANLEY 
 
Floating Rate Senior Registered Notes due 05/10/2029; fully paid; (Registered in   Debt and debt-like 
denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess    securities     XS3281047921 --  
thereof) 
 
 
Fixed/Floating Rate Senior Registered Notes due 23/01/2032; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like 
in denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess   securities     XS3281048499 --  
thereof) 
 
 
Fixed/Floating Rate Senior Registered Notes due 23/01/2037; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like 
in denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess   securities     XS3281048572 --  
thereof) 

Issuer Name: Vodafone Group PLC 
 
3.125% Notes due 27/03/2029; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of     Debt and debt-like 
EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and    securities     XS3330355374 --  
including EUR199,000) 
Issuer Name: Natwest Markets Plc 
 
4.654% Senior Notes due 27/03/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of   Debt and debt-like 
USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation  securities     USG6382RQG67 --  
S) 
 
 
4.654% Senior Notes due 27/03/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of   Debt and debt-like US63906YAV02 --  
USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A)  securities 
 
 
4.893% Senior Notes due 27/03/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of   Debt and debt-like 
USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation  securities     USG6382RQE10 --  
S) 
 
 
4.893% Senior Notes due 27/03/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of   Debt and debt-like US63906YAU29 --  
USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A)  securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Senior Notes due 27/03/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and debt-like 
of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof)      securities     USG6382RQH41 --  
(Regulation S) 
 
 
Floating Rate Senior Notes due 27/03/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and debt-like 
of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule   securities     US63906YAW84 --  
144A)

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 422299 
EQS News ID:  2298848 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2298848&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2026 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.