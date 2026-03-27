DJ Amundi MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Acc (MEUG LN) Amundi MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-March-2026 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 26-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 218.0218 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2704000 CODE: MEUG LN ISIN: FR0010261198 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010261198 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUG LN LEI Code: 969500MJN6FTOLDL5J41 Sequence No.: 422310 EQS News ID: 2299004 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2026 04:16 ET (08:16 GMT)