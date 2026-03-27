DJ Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF Acc (SP5L LN) Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-March-2026 / 09:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 26-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 406.4537 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 31076928 CODE: SP5L LN ISIN: LU1135865084 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1135865084 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SP5L LN LEI Code: 549300JWBW5ZYYLO6033 Sequence No.: 422359 EQS News ID: 2299102 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2026 04:19 ET (08:19 GMT)