DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist (U13G LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 27-March-2026 / 09:19 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 26-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 100.7364 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1101626 CODE: U13G LN ISIN: LU1407887162 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407887162 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U13G LN LEI Code: 549300XKJ5Q0LC822158 Sequence No.: 422372 EQS News ID: 2299128 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2299128&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2026 04:19 ET (08:19 GMT)