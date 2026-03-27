India Leisure & Business Travel Booking Market is Projected to Reach USD 132 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 7.74%: Vyansa Intelligence

NEW DELHI, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the in-depth study published by Vyansa Intelligence, the Leisure & Business Travel Booking Market in India is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.74% during 2026-2032. The market growth is primarily driven by the rising demand for leisure travel, increasing disposable income, expanding middle-class population, and the growing integration of digital platforms with traditional booking channels across the country.

India Leisure & Business Travel Booking Market Key Takeaways

The India Leisure & Business Travel Booking Market is estimated at around USD 78.35 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach approximately USD 132 billion by 2032, reflecting strong growth supported by increasing travel frequency and evolving consumer preferences.

By travel sales type, leisure travel dominates the market with approximately 85% share, driven by rising domestic tourism, experiential travel trends, and increased spending on vacations and lifestyle experiences.

By booking channel, offline booking accounts for nearly 55% of the market share, highlighting the continued importance of travel agents and intermediaries despite the rapid growth of online platforms.

More than 10 companies are actively engaged in the market, indicating a competitive yet moderately fragmented landscape.

The top five companies collectively account for around 40% of the market share, including Le Travenues Technology Ltd, Expedia India (P) Ltd, Booking Holdings Inc, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd, and MakeMyTrip India Pvt Ltd, among others.

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Leisure & Business Travel Booking Market in India

Rising Demand for Leisure and Experiential Travel

The India travel booking market is primarily driven by a significant surge in leisure travel demand, supported by evolving consumer lifestyles and rising disposable incomes. As travelers increasingly prioritize experiences over material spending, there is a growing inclination toward adventure tourism, cultural exploration, and wellness retreats. This shift is further reinforced by government initiatives promoting domestic tourism, along with enhanced connectivity across tier-2 and tier-3 cities. Consequently, travel providers are focusing on curating personalized and experience-driven packages, aligning their offerings with changing traveler expectations and thereby accelerating market growth.

Expanding Digital Ecosystem with Offline Channel Resilience

Building on this demand momentum, the rapid expansion of digital booking platforms is reshaping the overall travel ecosystem. Online travel agencies and mobile applications are enhancing convenience, improving price transparency, and expanding access for consumers across regions. However, despite this digital transformation, offline booking channels continue to retain a dominant position due to established consumer trust, personalized assistance, and their ability to manage complex travel itineraries. As a result, the coexistence of online and offline channels has created a hybrid booking environment, which plays a critical role in sustaining consistent market expansion.

Growth of Business Travel and Corporate Mobility

In parallel with leisure travel, business travel remains a vital contributor to the overall market landscape. The resurgence of corporate activities, expansion of enterprises, and the return of in-person meetings, conferences, and events have significantly boosted demand for corporate travel services. Moreover, organizations are increasingly adopting integrated travel management solutions to streamline bookings, optimize costs, and enhance employee travel experiences. This steady rise in corporate mobility complements the dominance of leisure travel, further strengthening the market's growth trajectory.

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Key Challenge Impacting the Market Growth

Price Sensitivity and Fragmented Market Structure

Despite the positive growth outlook, the India travel booking market faces notable challenges stemming from high price sensitivity and an increasingly competitive landscape. A substantial portion of consumers remains highly price-conscious, frequently comparing options across multiple platforms, which in turn reduces brand loyalty. Additionally, the presence of numerous market players contributes to a fragmented ecosystem, often leading to inconsistencies in pricing strategies and service quality. Collectively, these factors place pressure on profit margins and pose challenges for companies striving to achieve sustainable differentiation in the long term.

Market Analysis by Travel Sales Type and Booking Channel

By travel sales type, leisure travel continues to dominate the India market, accounting for approximately 85% of the total share. This strong leadership is primarily driven by rising consumer spending on vacations, supported by increasing disposable incomes and a growing preference for experience-oriented travel. Moreover, heightened interest in activities such as adventure tourism, cultural exploration, and wellness retreats has further accelerated demand within this segment. Improved connectivity and easier access to diverse domestic and international destinations have also contributed to its expansion. Consequently, segments such as leisure lodging and air travel are witnessing strong growth, supported by digital platforms and attractive promotional offerings.

By booking channel, offline booking continues to lead the market, capturing approximately 55% of the overall share. This dominance is largely attributed to the continued reliance on travel agents for personalized assistance, particularly in group travel planning and complex itineraries. In addition, long-standing consumer trust and the ability to provide customized solutions further strengthen the position of offline channels. However, the landscape is gradually evolving as online booking platforms gain significant traction. Driven by enhanced convenience, competitive pricing, and increasing smartphone and internet penetration, digital channels are steadily expanding their presence, thereby contributing to a more integrated and hybrid booking ecosystem across the country.

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Major Travel Booking Companies in India

Key companies contributing to competition and innovation in the market include:

Le Travenues Technology Ltd

Expedia India (P) Ltd

Booking Holdings Inc

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd

MakeMyTrip India Pvt Ltd

Cleartrip Travel Services Pte Ltd

Yatra Online Pvt Ltd

Easy Trip Planners Ltd

International Travel House Ltd

India Leisure & Business Travel Booking Market Scope

By Travel Sales Type: Leisure Travel (Air Travel, Car Rental, Cruise, Experiences & Attractions, Lodging), Business Travel (Air Travel, Car Rental, Lodging, Others)

By Booking Channel: Offline Booking, Online Booking

By Booking Method: Travel Intermediaries, Direct Supplier

Browse More Reports on Leisure & Business Travel Booking

Global Leisure & Business Travel Booking Market: The leisure & business travel booking market size in Global was estimated at USD 3.04 trillion in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 4.37 trillion by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 5.32% during 2026-32.

Vietnam Leisure & Business Travel Booking Market: The Vietnam Leisure & Business Travel Booking is estimated at $ 16.85 Billion and is expected to grow to $ 28.53 Billion by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 7.81% during 2026-32.

US Leisure & Business Travel Booking Market: The leisure & business travel booking in the US is estimated at $ 777.29 Billion and is expected to grow to $ 917.35 Billion by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 2.4% during 2026-32.

UK Leisure & Business Travel Booking Market: The Leisure & Business Travel Booking in UK is estimated at $ 152.41 Billion and is expected to grow to $ 183.3 Billion by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 2.67% during 2026-32.

UAE Leisure & Business Travel Booking Market: The Leisure & Business Travel Booking in UAE is estimated at $ 12.21 Billion and is expected to grow to $ 16.24 Billion by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 4.16% during 2026-32.

Thailand Leisure & Business Travel Booking Market: The Leisure & Business Travel Booking in Thailand is estimated at $ 42.82 Billion and is expected to grow to $ 53.5 Billion by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 3.23% during 2026-32.

Spain Leisure & Business Travel Booking Market: The Leisure & Business Travel Booking in Spain is estimated at $ 71.18 Billion and is expected to grow to $ 83.91 Billion by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 2.38% during 2026-32.

South Korea Leisure & Business Travel Booking Market: The Leisure & Business Travel Booking in South Korea is estimated at $ 62.71 Billion and is expected to grow to $ 90.31 Billion by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 5.35% during 2026-32.

South Africa Leisure & Business Travel Booking Market: The Leisure & Business Travel Booking in South Africa is estimated at $ 8.46 Billion and is expected to grow to $ 9.74 Billion by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 2.03% during 2026-32.

Singapore Leisure & Business Travel Booking Market: The Leisure & Business Travel Booking in Singapore is estimated at $ 14.3 Billion and is expected to grow to $ 17.94 Billion by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 3.29% during 2026-32.

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