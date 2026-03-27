Max Stock Limited Announces Change in Shares Held by an Interested Party

CAESAREA, Israel, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO); (the "Company", "Max Stock") yesterday announced that it has been informed that More Provident Funds and Pension Ltd., as well as Y.D. More Investments Ltd, which are part of the same corporate reporting group, jointly being one of the Company's interested parties, sold part of their holdings of Company shares, as follows:.

Entity name Holdings in previous report Change in holdings Current holdings Percent of Company's share capital before sale Percent of Company's share capital after sale* More Provident Funds and Pension Ltd.** 10,051,561 -2,789,900 7,261,661 7.19 % 5.20 % Y.D. More Investments Ltd.*** 2,975,344 -42,028 2,933,316 2.13 % 2.10 % Total 13,026,905 -2,831,928 10,194,977 9.32 % 7.30 %

*Based on Company's issued share capital (not on a fully diluted basis).

** Held by provident funds and provident fund management companies.

*** Held by mutual fund management companies.

The Company has been informed:

The transactions were carried out between January 1, 2026 and March 25, 2026.

More Provident Funds and Pension Ltd. ("More Provident and Pension") is controlled by Y.D. More Investments Ltd. ("More Investments"), which holds approximately 66.36% of its issued and paid-up share capital. In addition, Mr. Benjamin Meirov and Mr. Yosef Meirov, who are controlling shareholders of More Investments, also hold shares directly in More Provident and Pension.

More Investments is a publicly traded company jointly controlled by Messrs. Eli Levy, Yosef Levy, Benjamin Meirov, Yosef Meirov, Michael Meirov and Dotan Meirov, who together hold approximately 50.99% of its issued and paid-up share capital.

Eli Levy holds his interest in More Investments through a wholly owned company, Eldot Ltd.

Yosef Meirov holds his interest in More Investments both directly and through B.Y.M Investments Ltd., which is held by Yosef Meirov (50%), Dotan Meirov (25%) and Michael Meirov (25%). Michael Meirov and Dotan Meirov, sons of Benjamin Meirov, hold their interests in More Investments solely through B.Y.M Investments Ltd.

This is an English translation of segments of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on March 26, 2026 (Ref. No: 2026-01-028048) (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

About Max Stock

Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 64 locations throughout Israel. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

Company Contacts:

Talia Sessler,

Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Max Stock Limited