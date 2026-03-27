London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2026) - J. King Kasr, Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs and creator of Lithosphere, has unveiled a comprehensive Web4 vision alongside the activation of the Lithosphere Makalu Testnet, marking a significant step toward infrastructure designed for intelligence-native decentralized systems. The announcement introduces a new architectural direction where artificial intelligence operates directly within blockchain environments, enabling coordinated, autonomous execution across networks.

Intelligence-native blockchain infrastructure enabling autonomous systems and decentralized coordination

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The Web4 framework defines a shift from asset-centric systems to intelligence-native infrastructure, where AI agents function as active participants within decentralized ecosystems. These agents are designed to operate on-chain, executing tasks, coordinating across systems, and interacting within structured environments that enforce verification, governance, and cost control. This model represents a departure from traditional Web3 systems, which were not designed to accommodate autonomous intelligent processes at scale.

At the core of this architecture is Lithic, a smart contract language designed to enable autonomous execution systems. Lithic introduces structured AI interaction models that allow intelligent computation to operate within deterministic frameworks, supporting verifiable outputs and controlled execution. This enables decentralized applications to incorporate AI not as an external service, but as an integrated component of contract logic.

The infrastructure also includes DNNS, a programmable identity layer that supports persistent and verifiable identity across decentralized systems. DNNS enables agents, users, and applications to operate within structured naming environments, facilitating interaction and coordination across Web4 networks. This identity layer plays a critical role in enabling machine-to-machine communication and autonomous system operation within decentralized ecosystems.

The activation of the Makalu Testnet serves as the proving ground for these innovations, providing developers with an environment to build and test applications aligned with Web4 principles. Makalu enables experimentation with AI-native execution, cross-system coordination, and identity-driven interactions, establishing a foundation for future deployment of intelligent decentralized systems.

"Web4 represents the transition to infrastructure where intelligence operates as a native component of decentralized systems," said J. King Kasr, Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. "The Makalu Testnet demonstrates how AI agents can execute, coordinate, and interact within verifiable environments, forming the basis for the next evolution of the internet."

Kasr's work positions him as a leading architect in the development of decentralized intelligence infrastructure, building on early contributions to Web3 while advancing a new paradigm centered on protocol-level AI coordination. Through Lithosphere, the focus shifts toward systems that not only manage assets, but coordinate intelligent processes across networks.

The unveiling of the Web4 vision and activation of the Makalu Testnet reflects a broader transformation in decentralized technology, where infrastructure evolves to support autonomous systems, programmable identity, and intelligent execution. Lithosphere's approach introduces a framework for building applications that operate within this emerging paradigm, emphasizing scalability, interoperability, and verifiable intelligence.

About Lithosphere

Lithosphere develops blockchain infrastructure designed to support programmable digital assets, cross-chain interoperability, and AI-native decentralized execution environments. The platform focuses on enabling intelligent systems to operate within verifiable, decentralized networks through structured execution models and interoperable protocols.

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Source: Kaj Labs