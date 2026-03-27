Global solar PV continues its rapid growth, reaching around 650?GW in 2025, with record solar irradiation extremes across regions such as East Asia, India, and Latin America. With current production capacity and emerging technologies like perovskite-silicon tandem modules, PV is poised to surpass all other electricity generation technologies combined by the end of the decade.Photovoltaics have been the fastest-growing electricity generation technology for a decade now. Variations in the solar radiation resource availability directly affect both the expected supply and the economics of this technology, ...

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