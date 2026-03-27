In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that Australia's wettest February in 15 years produced solar irradiance deficits of 15-30% across the country's central and eastern regions.Australia closed out summer under contrasting weather patterns, as its wettest February since 2011 drove substantial reductions in irradiance across most of the continent, while Western Australia experienced markedly brighter conditions, according to analysis using the Solcast API. Across broad central and eastern regions, a persistent low-pressure system drew warm tropical air deep ...

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