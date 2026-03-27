Designed for commercial and multi-residential buildings, the Aqua-G EVO heat pump can replace gas boilers, cascade up to eight units, and integrate with Panasonic's complete HVAC ecosystem.Panasonic Heating & Cooling Solutions, the climate business of Japanese electronics giant Panasonic, has expanded its commercial ECOi-W heat pump range with the new Aqua-G EVO series. *]:pointer-events-auto scroll-mt-[calc(var(--header-height)+min(200px,max(70px,20svh)))]" dir="auto" data-turn-id="request-WEB:72145aa3-c30b-473e-a9ea-c107d4b9129b-3" data-testid="conversation-turn-8" data-scroll-anchor="true" ...

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