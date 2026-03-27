Alex Walsh and Cyril VanAgt celebrated as trusted leaders within Keepit's partner-first global channel team

Keepit, the only independent, cloud-native data protection and recovery provider, proudly announced today that CRN UK-a brand of The Channel Company-has selected Alex Walsh and Cyril VanAgt for inclusion on the prestigious 2026 CRN Channel Leaders EMEA list. This annual recognition celebrates IT vendor and distribution executives who are shaping channel strategy and driving innovation and partnership across the industry.

Keepit operates a 100 percent channel-led go-to-market model, with all sales delivered through value-added resellers, managed service providers, GSI's and strategic alliances. In January, Keepit announced its strengthened global channel team to execute its unified, global partner strategy, accelerating growth in 2026.

Keepit's channel focus is built around practical execution: predictable pricing structure, consistent enablement opportunities, and a vendor-independent SaaS backup and recovery platform that fits any industry requirements, in any region.

"Both Alex and Cyril are key players in Keepit's partner strategy and aim to become the most partner-friendly IT vendor in the world. The Keepit Partner Network is founded on the values of caring, uniting, striving and exploring I couldn't think of two better stewards in the EMEA region than Alex and Cyril," says Jan Ursi, VP of Global Channels at Keepit.

About Alex Walsh

Alex Walsh is Regional Vice President for Channels in EMEA North at Keepit. He brings more than twelve years of experience in enterprise SaaS, shaped by senior channel leadership roles at Veeam and earlier commercial and partner development positions at AppSense.

Alex focuses on building high-performing teams, strengthening partner ecosystems, and driving sustainable growth through data-led strategy and close market engagement.

"The feedback we hear from the channel is clear: there's an increasing need for SaaS data protection. Keepit has the technology, program, and flexibility needed to be a truly partner-centric organization. I'm proud to be a part of this team and for this recognition," says Alex Walsh.

About Cyril VanAgt

Cyril VanAgt is Regional Vice President for Channels in EMEA South at Keepit, leading channel strategy and driving growth across the region. With over eight years at Nutanix, where he built and ran the Southern Europe and then the EMEA Channel ecosystem, and 14 years at NetApp, he has deep expertise in strategic alliances and business growth. His strong network and market knowledge enhance Keepit's partner-first strategy.

"At Keepit, partner-friendliness is not just a slogan it's part of our corporate culture. Our job is to provide our partners with the right tools, training, and knowledge they need to succeed. I'm honored to be included in the 2026 CRN Channel Leaders EMEA list," says Cyril VanAgt.

The annual CRN Channel Leaders EMEA list spotlights the most influential leaders across the IT channel, celebrating those who champion collaboration, drive innovation and empower their partners and customers to achieve shared success.

"As my team and I reviewed this year's Channel Leaders EMEA entries, one thing came through loud and clear: a deep, long-standing respect for the channel community. We want to thank these Channel Leaders for being so open about both their strategies, and what drives them as people. Across EMEA's diverse markets and many years of change, we're proud to recognise their ongoing commitment and the role they continue to play in strengthening the channel," said Nima Sherpa Green, EMEA Editorial Director, CRN, The Channel Company.

You'll find the full 2026 CRN Channel Leaders EMEA list here.

About Keepit

Keepit provides a next-level SaaS data protection platform purpose-built for the cloud. Securing data in a vendor-independent cloud safeguards essential business applications, boosts cyber resilience, and future-proofs data protection. Unique, separate, and immutable data storage with no third-party sub-processors ensures compliance with local regulations and mitigates the impact of ransomware while guaranteeing continuous data access, business continuity, and fast and effective disaster recovery. Headquartered in Copenhagen with offices and data centers worldwide, more than 20,000 companies trust Keepit for its ease of use and effortless backup and recovery of cloud data.

For more information visit https://www.keepit.com/ or follow Keepit on LinkedIn

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

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2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

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Contacts:

The Channel Company Contact:

Josh Whittingham

The Channel Company

jwhittingham@thechannelcompany.com

RedIron PR for Keepit

Kari Ritacco

kari@redironpr.com