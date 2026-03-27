Milestone Growth, Bold Acquisitions and a Strategy Built for the Future

Regulatory News:

TITAN Group (Brussels:TITC) has published its 2025 Integrated Annual Report (IAR), presenting the company's results, strategy execution, governance, sustainability and digitalization progress, and key achievements for the year ended 31 December 2025.

2025 was a landmark year for ????? -one of accelerated transformation, record financial performance, and bold strategic moves. The Group signed three cement acquisitions, completed several aggregates bolt-ons, and established new cementitious and precast partnerships, significantly expanding its geographic footprint and product platform. Across every dimension-financial, operational, digital, and sustainability-TITAN raised the bar, delivering increasing value to customers, communities, and shareholders alike. These achievements reflect the strength of the company, which continues to raise its ambitions with deep expertise and a results-driven mindset.

Having achieved the targets of the Growth 2026 strategic plan one year ahead of schedule, TITAN Group has established a strong foundation for its next phase of growth. Unveiled at the November 2025 Investors Day in Athens, the "TITAN Forward 2029" strategy provides the roadmap for the future. Targeting annual sales of €4bn and EBITDA of €1bn by 2029, with more than €3bn earmarked for growth investments, the strategy focuses on accelerating core heavy materials, expanding the Alternative Cementitious Materials platform, and driving innovation through digital and decarbonization capabilities all underpinned by an agile, decentralized organization.

The Group delivered record operating free cash flow of €504m in 2025, up from €414m in 2024, reflecting disciplined capital management and strong earnings conversion. The Group's robust balance sheet provides substantial firepower to execute TITAN Forward 2029 with confidence.

The 2025 Integrated Annual Report and the independent auditor's reports are available on TITAN Group's website: https://www.titanmaterials.com/newsroom/annualreports/

2025 Key highlights 2025:

Fifth consecutive year of record sales , at €2.67bn, up +6.4% (LfL 1 ). Sales (LfL 1 ) growth across all regions: the US, Greece, Southeast Europe, and the Eastern Mediterranean.

, at €2.67bn, up +6.4% (LfL ). Sales (LfL ) growth across all regions: the US, Greece, Southeast Europe, and the Eastern Mediterranean. Record EBITDA of €606m, up 9.3% (LfL 1 ), driven by effective price over cost management, volume growth, continued operational efficiencies, improved logistics, and lower solid fuel costs supported by record use of alternative fuels.

of €606m, up 9.3% (LfL ), driven by effective price over cost management, volume growth, continued operational efficiencies, improved logistics, and lower solid fuel costs supported by record use of alternative fuels. Net profit after tax at €236m and EPS at €3.2, representing a 7.4% growth YoY (LfL 2

at €236m and EPS at €3.2, representing a 7.4% growth YoY (LfL Landmark IPO of Titan America on the NYSE, raising USD 393m a milestone in TITAN's journey as a transatlantic leader.

of Titan America on the NYSE, raising USD 393m a milestone in TITAN's journey as a transatlantic leader. M&A and business development initiatives , including the sale of a stake in Adoçim (East Türkiye) and signed agreements to acquire Keystone Cement (Pennsylvania, USA), Traçim Cement (Greater Istanbul, Türkiye), and Vracs de l'Estuaire (Le Havre, France), with the latter two finalized in early 2026.

, including the sale of a stake in Adoçim (East Türkiye) and signed agreements to acquire Keystone Cement (Pennsylvania, USA), Traçim Cement (Greater Istanbul, Türkiye), and Vracs de l'Estuaire (Le Havre, France), with the latter two finalized in early 2026. AI-powered transformation at scale. Optimizers (RTOs) installed across all cement plants, advancing the goal to fully digitalize 100% of cement manufacturing by 2026.

Optimizers (RTOs) installed across all cement plants, advancing the goal to fully digitalize 100% of cement manufacturing by 2026. CO2 reduced 12% below 2020 levels on track to meet the SBTi validated targets by 2030. Recognition by the Financial Times as Europe's Climate Leader, by TIME as one of the World's Most Sustainable Companies, and inclusion in the 2025 CDP A List.

on track to meet the SBTi validated targets by 2030. Recognition by the Financial Times as Europe's Climate Leader, by TIME as one of the World's Most Sustainable Companies, and inclusion in the 2025 CDP A List. 314 community engagement initiatives across all operating countries, benefiting approximately 280,000 people.

across all operating countries, benefiting approximately 280,000 people. 382 well-being initiatives for employees across its regions.

Dividend payout

The Board of Directors will propose to the Annual General Assembly of Shareholders, scheduled for 7 May 2026, the distribution of a dividend of €1.10 per share. This represents an increase of 10% compared to last year's dividend of €1.00 (excluding the 2025 one-off special IPO dividend of €2.00). This reflects TITAN's financial strength and commitment to delivering progressive shareholder results.

1 Like-for-Like (LfL): Constant exchange rates and scope

2 Like-for-Like (LfL): Constant exchange rates and scope, adjusted for the non-controlling interest of Titan America, the impact of the sale of Adoçim, the goodwill impairment in Türkiye in 2024, and a recognized deferred tax asset in Brazil in 2024

About TITAN Group

TITAN Group is a Belgium-registered company and a leading international business in the building and infrastructure materials industry, with passionate teams committed to providing innovative solutions for a better world. With most of its activity in the developed markets, the Group employs more than 6,000 people and serves customers in over 25 markets, on four continents. It holds prominent positions in the United States, Europe including Greece, the Balkans, the United Kingdom, Italy, and France and the Eastern Mediterranean. The Group also has joint ventures in Brazil and India. With more than 120 years of history, TITAN has always fostered a family-and entrepreneurial-oriented culture for its employees and works tirelessly with its customers to meet the modern needs of society while promoting sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity. TITAN has set a net-zero goal for 2050 and has its CO2 reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The Group is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris, and the Athens Exchange, and its US business is listed on the NYSE. For more information, visit our website at www.titanmaterials.com.

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