NIE Finance Plc - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 27

27 March 2026

NORTHERN IRELAND ELECTRICITY NETWORKS LIMITED

("NIE NETWORKS")

NIE Networks and NIE Finance PLC's Annual Financial Results for the year ended 31 December 2025

This announcement is in respect of NIE Finance PLC's bonds

- £400,000,000 6.375 per cent Guaranteed Notes due 2026 (ISIN XS0633547087);

- £350,000,000 5.875 per cent Guaranteed Notes due 2032 (ISIN XS2528656080);

- £350,000,000 5.750 per cent Guaranteed Notes due 2035 (ISIN: XS3063879525); and

- £600,000,000 5.875 per cent Guaranteed Notes due 2041 (ISIN: XS3285511104)

each unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by NIE Networks.

In accordance with Listing Rules 17.3.4 and 17.4.7, the Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2025 for each of Northern Ireland Electricity Networks Limited and NIE Finance PLC have been uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and are available on Northern Ireland Electricity Networks Limited's website at http://www.nienetworks.co.uk/about-us/investor-relations

Contact for enquiries -

NIE Networks Corporate Communications

Telephone 0845 300 3556

-ENDS-