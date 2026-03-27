MYNE: "Return Economy" emerges as six in ten Brits would rather return to the same destination than try somewhere new

LONDON, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from co-ownership platform MYNE, Holiday Home Ownership: A Changing Landscape, reveals that the way Brits travel is changing with the emergence of the 'return economy', as a majority (61%) are interested in shifting from one-off trips to destinations they can revisit that provide a sense of belonging beyond day-to-day life.

The report found that Brits are returning to the same destinations for convenience (37%), connection to the local community (37%), and emotional ties (36%). The findings suggest travellers are prioritising deeper connections with places over ticking off status symbols. This shift is reflected in accommodation choices, with over half (55%) favouring longer stays and repeat visits, and 47% saying the idea of having a regular base abroad is appealing.

Brits are also increasingly conscious of how their holiday choices affect destinations. 35% are concerned about properties sitting empty for much of the year and 33% worried that tourism accommodation reduces housing availability for local residents.

Because over half (57%) believe tourism should have a positive impact on destinations, these concerns are influencing behaviour. This reflects a broader shift in attitudes towards travel and property ownership abroad. More than half (57%) find year-round active use models appealing, designed to maximise occupancy rather than concentrate usage in a single season, and nearly a quarter (22%) consider destinations more attractive when there is an opportunity to contribute to local economies in quieter months.

Two thirds of respondents (66%) are most tempted by fully serviced holiday homes, while the same proportion say a hassle-free experience with no maintenance or administrative stress is important. As a result, travellers are exploring alternative ownership models that offer access without the complexity of full ownership.

Nikolaus Thomale, Founder of MYNE, said: "People still dream of having a home abroad they can return to, but the way they want to own and use it is changing. Travellers want places where they can build lasting memories, feel part of local communities, and return year after year, all while keeping travel flexible and hassle-free, which is why models like co-ownership and companies like MYNE are gaining appeal."

MYNE offers premium holiday homes across Europe with a range of high-end amenities. For more information on MYNE's co-ownership homes visit https://www.myne-homes.com/.

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