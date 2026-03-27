Marine energy is renewable and generally predictable. It could thus compensate for the unplanned intermittency of solar and wind generation, its proponents argue. But several challenges still need to be overcome for the energy to become widely used.The previous year marked quite an important milestone in Europe. For the first time, according to this report published by the think-tank Ember, wind and solar power surpassed fossil fuels in the EU's electricity mix. The European Electricity Review analyzes full-year electricity generation and demand data for 2025 in all the EU 27 countries to understand ...

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