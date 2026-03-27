Low Carbon Hub plans to add battery energy storage system (BESS) to existing solar plant. The developer is offering shares in what's thought to be the first community-owned co-located battery in the United Kingdom.From ESS News The largest community-owned solar parks in the United Kingdom is seeking investors for a 12 MWh BESS in a bid boost revenues for the 19 MW plant. Low Carbon Hub claims adding energy storage would make the Ray Valley Solar project the first community-owned co-located battery in United Kingdom. The developer has raised more than GBP 10 million (13.4 million) in community ...

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