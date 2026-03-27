Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2026) - Vena Solutions, Vena is an AI powered, Complete FP&A Platform for finance, operations, IT and business leaders., is a proud Bronze sponsor of the Centri Capital Conference taking place on Tuesday, April 14, at Nasdaq in New York City.

The Centri Capital Conference will gather attendees from across the capital markets ecosystem and investment community, including investment bankers, private equity investors, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals. The highly anticipated conference will feature company presentations and fireside chats, facilitated investor 1:1 meetings, and panel discussions featuring insights from thought leaders in the capital markets space.

Vena Solutions joins a prestigious list of sponsors including Morgan Stanley, DFIN, Chardan, Gusto, CBIZ, ICR and The Money Channel. The Centri Capital Conference will also welcome a diverse lineup of exciting and disruptive presenting companies like Grayscale, Orchestra BioMed, CoinShares, ReserveOne, MVB Financial and many others.

"The success of the Centri Capital Conference is made possible by the support of our dedicated sponsors from across the capital markets ecosystem," says Michael Aiello, CEO & Managing Partner of Centri. "We are grateful for their partnership as we come together to shape the future of capital markets."

Companies and investors interested in presenting, attending, or sponsoring the Centri CapitalConference can learn more here: www.CentriConsulting.com/capital-conference.

About Vena Solutions

Vena is a leading, agentic-AI powered FP&A platform built for finance teams in complex, fast-moving environments such as capital markets, public companies, and IPO-ready organizations. Combining the familiarity of Excel with enterprise-grade governance, automation, and scalability, Vena helps finance leaders improve forecasting accuracy, streamline reporting, and maintain audit-ready, SOX-compliant processes. Purpose-built on Microsoft's cloud ecosystem-including Microsoft 365, Microsoft Fabric, and Microsoft Azure-Vena uniquely maximizes customers' Microsoft investments to drive integrated planning, agility, and growth.

About Centri Business Consulting, LLC

Centri Business Consulting provides the highest quality advisory consulting services to its clients by being reliable and responsive to their needs. Centri provides companies with the expertise they need to meet their reporting demands. Centri specializes in financial reporting, internal controls, technical accounting research, valuation, mergers & acquisitions, and tax, CFO and HR advisory services for companies of various sizes and industries. From complex technical accounting transactions to monthly financial reporting, our professionals can offer any organization the specialized expertise and multilayered skillsets to ensure the project is completed timely and accurately.

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Source: Centri