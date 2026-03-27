Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2026) - Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSX: APM) (OTCQX: ANPMF) ("Andean" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Yohann Bouchard and the Company have mutually agreed to part ways. Mr. Bouchard's last day as President will be March 31, 2026.

To support the transition, Mr. Bouchard will be engaged by the Company in a consulting capacity.

The Company also announces that Mr. Bouchard will step down from his role as a Director, effective March 31, 2026. Andean thanks Mr. Bouchard for his contributions and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

About Andean Precious Metals

Andean is a growing precious metals producer focused on expanding into top-tier jurisdictions in the Americas. The Company owns and operates the San Bartolome processing facility in Potosí, Bolivia and the Golden Queen mine in Kern County, California, and is well-funded to act on future growth opportunities. Andean's leadership team is committed to creating value; fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations; and achieving our ambition to be a multi-asset, mid-tier precious metals producer.

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Source: Andean Precious Metals Corp.