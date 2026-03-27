Australia's Inland Rail project says it has installed standalone solar power systems at two level crossings, removing the need for grid connections as construction progresses. Australia *]:pointer-events-auto scroll-mt-[calc(var(--header-height)+min(200px,max(70px,20svh)))]" dir="auto" data-turn-id="request-WEB:bb0a478a-d0f4-42c0-bc11-78d638291540-120" data-testid="conversation-turn-242" data-scroll-anchor="true" data-turn="assistant"> Inland Rail, a 1,600 km freight rail project linking Melbourne and Brisbane, has deployed solar-powered standalone power systems (SAPS) at two level crossings ...

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