Axi Trader LLC: Axi Launches New Axi Select Webinar Series Following Successful Bloomberg Campaign

SYDNEY, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global online trading provider Axi has announced the launch of a new educational webinar series under its Axi Select programme, expanding its trader education initiative following the successful completion of its recent Bloomberg campaign. The first webinar is scheduled to take place in April 2026 and will form part of an ongoing series designed to deliver expert-led market insights and practical trading education to Axi's global trading community.

The new webinar series represents the next phase of Axi's commitment to supporting trader development through accessible, professional-grade education. Building on strong audience engagement generated during the Bloomberg campaign, the initiative aims to provide traders with deeper market understanding, structured learning opportunities, and direct access to experienced market professionals.

Greg Rubin, Head of Axi Select at Axi, said:

"The Bloomberg campaign highlighted a growing demand for credible, expert-led education that helps traders better understand today's fast-moving markets. Launching the Axi Select webinar series allows us to continue that conversation by giving traders direct access to insights, analysis, and practical knowledge designed to support long-term trading development."

The inaugural session will be hosted by Cassandra Ng, a financial markets analyst, educator, and trading specialist with extensive experience delivering market commentary and trading education to global audiences. The session will focus on market outlooks, trading frameworks, and risk management principles aimed at helping traders navigate evolving market conditions with greater confidence.

Cassandra commented:

"Education is essential for traders looking to build consistency and discipline in the markets. This webinar series is designed to simplify complex market movements and provide actionable insights that traders can apply within their own strategies."

About the Presenter

Cassandra Ng is a prop firm trader and market analyst at an award-winning research firm - where her research powers the decisions of thousands of traders every day. Her speciality is in Elliott wave and Fibonacci - which she uses to forecast where the markets are heading. With years of experience working with retail and professional traders, her speciality is in translating complex financial concepts into practical trading knowledge through webinars, workshops, and market analysis.

The webinar series extends Axi's broader mission to empower traders through education, technology, and structured development opportunities. By moving from broadcast engagement into interactive learning experiences, Axi continues to strengthen its focus on providing meaningful value beyond trading access alone.

Registration is now open, and traders can secure their place by visiting:

https://axicorp.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_h2n3EqLTT-qQww5BZtrx2g

About Axi

Axi is a global online trading brand offering access to forex, shares, indices, commodities, and digital assets. Through initiatives such as Axi Select, Axi supports traders worldwide with education, technology, and professional trading tools.

Media Contact: mediaenquiries@axi.com

For full details on the Axi Select program, visit: https://www.axi.com/int/funded-trader-program

The Axi Select program is only available to clients of AxiTrader LLC. CFDs carry a high risk of investment loss. This content may not be available in your region. For more information, refer to our Terms of Service. Standard trading fees and minimum deposit apply.