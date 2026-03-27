Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2026) - Canadian defence technology company Juno Industries ("Juno Industries" or the "Company") today announced plans to develop and deploy an Autonomous Nexus System 'Polar Nexus' (the "Polar Nexus Platform") in partnership with Critical Infrastructure Technologies Ltd. ("CiTech"), through a joint venture. Juno Industries and CiTech will co-develop and commercialize Polar Nexus for modern-day surveillance deployments, enhancing communications in extreme-environment conditions, with an initial focus on the Arctic.

With the Canadian government's recent $35 billion investment into Canada's far North, paired with the region's growing role in the global defence environment, Polar Nexus aims to deliver critical capabilities for arctic readiness, including long-range communications and persistent integrated sensor capabilities for ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) and threat detection.

The Polar Nexus Platform (Figure 1.) has been designed to provide a new set of operational advantages. Polar Nexus is anticipated to be fully mobile, autonomous, and payload agnostic. The dual-use technology can support continuous communication, emergency responsive coverage, optical surveillance, assists with real-time imaging, geological reconnaissance, and offers greater range, accuracy, and payload capacity.

Figure 1. This image has been AI-generated for illustration purposes.

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"With the assumptions that have long shaped Canadian defence now fundamentally shifting, new developments are urgently needed to enable effective military deployments, secure sovereignty in the region, and ensure a sustained presence in the North," said Hunter Scharfe, CEO of Juno Industries.

"The Polar Nexus Platform is being developed to support communications and surveillance needs that align with current-day and future assumptions, and will support critical modernization efforts in Canada's far North and other extreme environments," continued Scharfe.

The Polar Nexus Platform is being developed from a proven Nexus Platform with international commercial deployments. Juno Industries, in partnership with CiTech through the Joint Venture, will co-develop Polar Nexus to optimize and test capabilities for Arctic conditions.

About Juno Industries Inc.

Juno Industries is a defence technology company with a mission to re-establish Canadian dynamism by building a leading modern defence prime. Juno Industries is focused on developing and deploying advanced autonomous systems, AI-native command and control software, and persistent sensor fabrics. to strengthen Canadian and allied national security, sovereignty, and defence capabilities by harnessing Canadian technical talent and innovation. Juno Industries is co-founded by former Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan and technology entrepreneur Hunter Scharfe. Learn more at junoindustries.ca

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Source: Juno Industries Inc.