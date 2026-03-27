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ACCESS Newswire
27.03.2026 12:02 Uhr
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Merchant Payments Ecosystem Announces Winners of the MPE Awards 2026

Industry leaders, innovators and emerging companies were recognized in Berlin for excellence across the merchant payments ecosystem.

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESS Newswire / March 27, 2026 / Merchant Payments Ecosystem (MPE) today announced the winners of the MPE Awards 2026, recognizing the companies and individuals driving innovation, leadership and measurable impact across the merchant payments value chain. Presented during the MPE Awards Gala in Berlin on March 18, the annual awards celebrated excellence across payment acceptance, orchestration, embedded finance, open banking, fraud and compliance, identity, settlement, merchant-led innovation and more.

With 177 entries submitted this year, the MPE Awards 2026 highlighted the scale, competitiveness and diversity of innovation shaping the future of merchant payments. The central theme of this year's awards was "Transformation through Trust & Resilience."

"The MPE Awards 2026 winners demonstrate that the future of merchant payments will be shaped not just by innovation, but by trust, resilience and measurable value for merchants. We are proud to recognize the companies and leaders who are helping move the industry forward and setting new benchmarks across the ecosystem," said Andy Ivanis, Partner at MPE 2026.

The winners of the MPE Awards 2026 are:

  • Merchant Payment Acceptance of the Year - Checkout.com

  • Most Innovative Payment Solution - Prommt

  • Best Cross-Border Payment Solution - Thunes

  • Best Payment Orchestration Solution - APEXX Global

  • Best Embedded Finance / BaaS Solution - finmid

  • Best Platform / Marketplace Provider - Shopify

  • Best Open Banking / A2A Payments Solution - Token.io

  • Best Use of AI & Data for Commerce & Customer Empowerment - Shopify

  • Best Risk, Fraud & Compliance Solution - Elavon

  • Best Identity, Onboarding & Authentication Solution - ID-Pal

  • Best Local or Alternative Payment Method - Bumper Iberia

  • Best International Settlement & Liquidity Solution - Fireblocks

  • MPE Influencer of the Year - Christian Pirkner

  • Best Startup / Scaleup Innovation Award - Unetix

  • Chairman's Award: Merchant Payments Initiative of the Year - Air Europa & Hands In

This year's program also included several Highly Commended recognitions, underlining the quality and competitiveness of the 2026 awards. Together, the winners reflect a market focused on performance, trust, adaptability and long-term merchant value.

The MPE Awards continue to spotlight the breadth of transformation taking place across the payments landscape, from merchant acceptance and fraud prevention to AI, open banking, embedded finance and international settlement. By recognizing excellence across the ecosystem, MPE highlights the organizations and leaders setting new benchmarks for the industry.

To see the complete list of the MPE Awards winners and winners' interviews, please visit:
www.merchantpaymentsecosystem.com/awards

About Merchant Payments Ecosystem (MPE)

Merchant Payments Ecosystem (MPE) is Europe's largest merchant payments conference, exhibition, and community focused on card acquiring, alternative payments, merchant services, POS, mobile, and online payment acceptance.

MPE connects merchants, acquirers, PSPs, payment processors, schemes, regulators, gateways, POS HW/SW solution providers, innovative fintech, and all other parties active in the payment acceptance ecosystem.

www.merchantpaymentsecosystem.com

About the MPE Awards 2026

The MPE Awards honor companies and individuals driving innovation in merchant payments acceptance. Established in 2010, they remain the only European awards recognizing excellence in card acquiring, processing, PSP services, and emerging payment technologies.

The MPE Awards statuette, exclusively crafted in a limited series each year, is designed this year by renowned Slovak sculptor Pavol Dubina. The organic bronze and gold-plated sculpture reflects the "guiding hand" theme.

To see a complete list of the MPE Awards winners and winners' interviews, please visit:
www.merchantpaymentsecosystem.com/awards

Media Contact

Natalia Ivanis
natalia.ivanis@merchantpaymentsecosystem.com
+421 917 802 770

Follow MPE and MPE Awards on social media:
Facebook | LinkedIn
mpecosystem MPEAwards MPE2026

SOURCE: Merchant Payments Ecosystem



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/merchant-payments-ecosystem-announces-winners-of-the-mpe-awards-2026-1152218

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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