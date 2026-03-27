Temas Resources Corp.: Temas Appoints Scientific Advisory Board to Accelerate RCL Commercialisation and Global Development

World-class hydrometallurgical experts to drive licensing, JV evaluation and scaling of proprietary RCL technology

Highlights

Scientific Advisory Board established to accelerate commercialization and global deployment of Temas' proprietary RCL technology.

Board comprised of leading hydrometallurgical experts, strengthening technical credibility and execution capability.

Advisory Board to support the evaluation of third-party mineral deposits and mining tailings for RCL application and potential joint-venture / licensing opportunities.

Temas' 100% owned RCL technology platform comprises granted process patents, covering the extraction of multiple metals and feedstocks, including but not limited to Refractory Gold, Titanium, Polymetallic Sulphides, Nickel Laterite, Critical Minerals and Rare Earths.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 27, 2026 / Temas Resources Corp. ("Temas" or the "Company") (ASX:TIO)(CSE:TMAS)(OTCQB:TMASF)(FSE:26P0) is pleased to announce the appointment of a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) to accelerate the commercialization and global deployment of its proprietary Regenerative Chloride Leaching (RCL) technology.

The SAB is comprised of leading experts in the fields of hydrometallurgy and mixed chloride leaching, providing independent technical guidance across process optimization, scale-up and application of the RCL platform. The Board will advise senior management on development priorities and the assessment of third-party mineral feedstocks, complementing the Company's internal research and development (R&D) capabilities and strengthening execution as the technology advances towards broader industry adoption.

"We're proud to have an accomplished and diverse group of scientific and research experts as the members of our Scientific Advisory Board," said Tim Fernback, CEO of Temas Resources. "This world-class team of scientific advisors bring their significant knowledge and expertise in hydrometallurgy, chemistry, minerology and geochemistry. They understand the complexities of navigating issues involving refractory and complex ore bodies, and they're committed to finding solutions to real-world problems in mining. This will significantly contribute to the deployment and commercialization of our novel RCL technology to replace the industry's traditional metallurgical processes that are sometimes not as efficient or effective in extracting minerals."

Inaugural members of the SAB include:

Mr. David Caldwell MSc, P Geol (SAB Chair) - Mr. Caldwell is a recognized expert in the geology and geochemistry of VTM and Ilmenite deposits and acts as the current Temas Chief Operating Officer. With over thirty-five (35) years of applied experience, David is a Geologist, Geophysicist and Geochemist. He has practical experience taking mineral projects from grassroots generative development through all aspects of feasibility, permitting and the asset build-out process in the US, Canada and Latin America.

Most recently he served as Co-Founder, Director and Chief Innovation and Sustainability Officer for Pinnacle Iron and Steel/Trinidad Tobago Iron Steel Co., prior to that role, David spent over 14 years at BlackRock Metals Inc. as Co-Founder, Director and VP Technical services where he identified the Lac Dore layered complex as having strong potential to host a polymetallic deposit with world class tonnage and strong grades in three metals (Fe/Ti/V), and established a full feasibility for a USD$1.3B construction project with the best vanadium grades of any North American deposit in this critical metal along with excellent titanium credits and high purity iron.

Educated in the USA, David has a BSc. in Geology and Geophysics from the University of Minnesota Institute of Technology, and a MSc. In Geochemistry from New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology and is a former President and current Chairman of the Board of the 1,200 member Geologic Society of Nevada.

Dr. Vaikuntam I. Lakshmanan Ph. D, FCAE, FIMM, FCIM - Dr. V.I. Lakshmanan is an internationally renowned scientist, innovator, entrepreneur and teacher in the area of technologies for sustainable development. He has more than 40 years of hands-on experience in technology development and commercialization, having successfully guided process technologies from concept through development and demonstration to commercialization for energy (including renewable energy), resources and chemical (including specialty chemical) industries. Dr. Lakshmanan has consistently identified and developed innovative applications in technology commercialization. Dr. Lakshmanan is the current Chairman of Process Research ORTECH Inc. and one of the founding scientists of the Temas RCL mixed chloride leaching technology.

Born and educated in India, Dr. Lakshmanan obtained his Ph.D in Chemistry from Bombay University and moved to Canada in 1974 after serving as Lecturer in Minerals Engineering at the University of Birmingham, UK. His corporate experience includes roles in Noranda, Eldorado Nuclear, ORTECH Corporation and Process Research ORTECH, the last of which he founded and guided to become a global leader in sustainable process technologies through its laboratory and pilot plant. He has extensive client contacts and relationships at senior levels with major international corporations, as well as academic and government sectors globally. He was an Adjunct Professor at the University of Toronto until 2010. Dr. Lakshmanan is a Fellow of the Canadian Academy of Engineering and Fellow, Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum and holds numerous patents.

Mr. Daniel Dutton, Chemical Engineer and Metallurgical Engineer (Extractive)- Mr. Dutton a recognized world-expert in the metallurgy of VTM and Ilmenite deposits and the extraction of high value Titanium and Vanadium products from them. Mr. Dutton is currently the Temas Chief Metallurgist responsible for all Temas metallurgical strategy and development. Mr. Dutton also currently serves as President of Yellowstone Consulting Inc., a Québec-based metallurgical advisory and consultancy firm, where he acts as the VP Technical Services & Metallurgical Products and Processes at Strategic Resources Inc. (previously BlackRock Metals Inc.) where he led the development and finalization of prefeasibility and feasibility studies for major iron ore and metallurgical projects, including managing coordination with key stakeholders, and various engineering groups.

Previously, Daniel worked for Anglo American at Highveld Steel and Vanadium in South Africa and at Vanchem Vanadium Products in the Vanadium Chemical, Oxides & FeV Operations, Vanadium Market Development, Vanadium Mine Development, R&D and Analytical Services. Mr. Dutton holds a diploma in Chemical Engineering from Vaal Triangle University of Technology, South Africa in addition to a Metallurgical Engineering - Extractive Diploma from Pretoria University of Technology, South Africa. He emigrated from South Africa to Québec, Canada in 2019.

"The caliber of the SAB members speaks to our commitment to scientifically rigorous R&D for our commercial scale deployment of our RCL metallurgical technologies. With the support of our Scientific Advisory Board, our efforts will continue to advance our development of hydrometallurgy and mixed chloride leaching allowing us to continue to innovate in this field. We need the best and brightest in the industry working together to solve these important metallurgical issues. I'm confident this team will provide innovative and educated recommendations that will evolve our RCL technologies and transform hydrometallurgical applications of RCL globally," said Tim Fernback, Temas Chief Executive Officer. "We plan on adding several respected and global scientific leaders to our SAB over the course of the next several months."

RCL Platform Overview and Competitive Differentiation

Temas' RCL platform is an innovative, advanced hydrometallurgical platform designed for the efficient extraction of metals from complex mineralisation, concentrates, slags and tailings in an environmentally responsible manner.

Key attributes of the RCL platform include:

Ability to process low-quality feedstocks and render high-value end products.

Atmospheric pressure and lower-temperature operation relative to conventional chloride or sulphide routes.

Closed-loop reagent recycling delivering materially lower operating costs and reduced environmental footprint.

Enhanced recovery of critical metals, battery metals, platinum group minerals, precious and base metals and rare earth elements.

- ENDS -

Approved for Release by the Board of Directors

For further information, contact:

Tim Fernback

President & CEO

timf@temasresources.com Jane Morgan

Investor & Media Relations

jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au

+ 61 (0) 405 555 618

Follow us:

https://temasresources.com

https://x.com/TMASResources

https://www.linkedin.com/company/temas-resources-corp/

Foreign Resource Cautionary Statements

Details regarding the foreign resource estimate, project details and associated exploration results are set out in the Company's Prospectus. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the La Blache Project description in the Prospectus. The Company confirms that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the foreign resource estimate and exploration results in this original Prospectus continue to apply and have not materially changed. The estimates of the quantity and grade of mineralisation for the La Blache Project referred to in this document and set out in the La Blache Project in the Prospectus are "foreign estimates" within the meaning of the ASX listing rules and are not reported in accordance with the JORC Code 2012. A competent person has not undertaken sufficient work to classify the foreign estimates as mineral resources in accordance with the JORC Code 2012. It is uncertain that following evaluation and further exploration work that the foreign estimates will be able to be reported as mineral resources in accordance with the JORC Code.

Foreign Resource Cautionary Statements

Details regarding the foreign mineral resource estimate, project details and associated exploration results are set out in the Company's Prospectus dated 29 August 2025 (the "Prospectus"). The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the La Blache Project description in the Prospectus. The Prospectus is available on the Company's website at www.temasresources.com/investors or through the ASX platform under announcement dated 15 July 2025.

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the La Blache Project description in the Prospectus. The Company confirms that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the foreign resource estimate and exploration results in this original Prospectus continue to apply and have not materially changed. The estimates of the quantity and grade of mineralisation for the La Blache Project are set out in the La Blache Project in the Prospectus and are "foreign estimates" within the meaning of the ASX listing rules and are not reported in accordance with the JORC Code 2012. A competent person has not undertaken sufficient work to classify the foreign estimates as mineral resources in accordance with the JORC Code 2012. It is uncertain that following evaluation and further exploration work that the foreign estimates will be able to be reported as mineral resources in accordance with the JORC Code.

Disclaimer

No representations or warranty, express or implied, is made by the Company that the material contained in this announcement will be achieved or proved correct. Except for the statutory liability which cannot be excluded, each of the Company, its directors, officers, employees, advisors, and agents expressly disclaims any responsibility for the accuracy, fairness, sufficiency or completeness of the material contained in this announcement and excludes all liability whatsoever (including in negligence) for an loss or damage which may be suffered by any person as a consequence of any information in this announcement or any effort or omission therefrom. The Company will not update of keep current the information contained in this announcement or to correct any inaccuracy or omission which may become apparent, or to furnish any person with any further information. Any opinions expressed in the announcement are subject to change without notice.

Competent Person's / Qualified Person's Statement

The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results and Mineral Resources for the La Blache and Lac Brûlé Titanium-Vanadium Projects in Québec, Canada, is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared and compiled by Mr Blake Collins, BSc (Hons), MAIG, and Principal Consultant of Head Exploration Pty Ltd.

Mr Collins is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Geosciences (MAIG). He has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation, the type of deposit under consideration, and the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code 2012) and as a Qualified Person as defined by NI43-101.

Mr Collins is the Principal Consultant of Head Exploration Pty Ltd, which provides independent geological and technical advisory services to Temas Resources Corp. He has reviewed the information presented in this announcement and consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which they appear. Head Exploration Pty Ltd as an independent geological and technical consultancy and has no direct or indirect interest in Temas Resources Corp.

ABOUT TEMAS RESOURCES



Revolutionizing Metal Production

Proprietary IP. Global Licensing. Titanium & Critical Minerals.

Temas Resources Corp. (ASX:TIO)(CSE:TMAS)(OTCQB:TMASF)(FRA:26P0) is a technology-driven critical minerals company advancing a dual-business model built around proprietary processing innovation and strategic mineral ownership. The Company's patented Regenerative Chloride Leach (RCL) technology platform delivers significant operational cost reductions - validated at up to 65% lower than traditional processing - while dramatically reducing energy use and environmental impact.

Temas' RCL process is the foundation of its technology licensing and partnership business, enabling global mining and materials companies to adopt sustainable, high-margin metal extraction methods across a range of critical minerals including titanium, vanadium, nickel, and rare earth elements.?

Complementing its technology division, Temas also owns 100% of two advanced titanium-vanadium-iron projects in Québec, Canada - La Blache and Lac Brûlé - which are strategically positioned to feed directly into the Company's proprietary processing platform, creating a fully integrated mine-to-market supply chain for Western metals.

Through this combination of innovative IP commercialization and resource ownership, Temas Resources is positioned to deliver scalable, low-carbon solutions that strengthen Western critical-mineral independence and create long-term value for shareholders.

Benefits the ORF - RCL Technology:

The RCL platform technology involves the hydrometallurgical mineral extraction of concentrates, whole ores, slags and tailings to enhance recovery of critical metals, battery metals, Platinum Group Minerals ("PGMs"), precious and base metals and Rare Earth Element ("REE") recovery at materially higher through-yields and lower capital and operating costs than many of the conventional approaches that are in use traditionally. This novel RCL technology is ideally suited to treat increasingly complex ores in an environmentally sensitive manner.

Pilot Testing Complete: The Company has completed a pilot test of approximately 1 ton of material from its La Blache TiO2 mineral property yielding 88 kgs of a 99.8% pure TiO2 commercial grade product.[1]

Validated Cost Reduction: A significant cost reduction of over 65%[2],3 is validated for TiO2 processing using the RCL platform technology (e.g., reagent recycling, potentially lower energy use, optimized recovery etc.). These fundamental process efficiencies are expected to translate into economic advantages when applying the platform to Nickel or other target minerals hosted in complex ores.

Environmental Performance: The closed-loop design and high reagent recycling rates are core to the RCL platform, irrespective of the target mineral. Over 69% lower operating costs compared to conventional processing due to its core features operating at near ambient temperatures.[3] This means the reduced environmental footprint and enhanced ESG profile are benefits that extend to ores and minerals previously noted, not just TiO2.

High Recovery Potential: Just as we've demonstrated high-quality, 99.8% TiO2 product from pilot testing1 the RCL platform is engineered for high recovery and purity of all target metals. Our metallurgical expertise focuses on optimizing these recoveries and maximizing margins for each specific mineral.

RCL results in a quicker and more complete liberation of the target metals using atmospheric pressure and lower temperatures than competing methods and improves the selectivity and efficiency of subsequent solvent extraction steps. Management believes that this novel metallurgical process can be applied to many complex resource deposits worldwide, enhancing both extraction and recovery for the operator.

Follow us:

https://temasresources.com/

https://x.com/TMASResources

https://www.linkedin.com/company/temas-resources-corp/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with mineral exploration generally and results from anticipated and proposed exploration programs, conditions in the equity financing markets, and assumptions and risks regarding receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

ASX Compliance Statement

This announcement relates solely to metallurgical test work undertaken on previously collected samples. No new exploration results are reported. The metallurgical results are based on laboratory and pilot-scale test work and are indicative only. Further work is required to confirm performance at commercial scale.

1 Source: Temas Resources Corp. "Pilot Scale Evaluation of Temas La Blache Ilmenite - Final Report PRO 21-16," 24 June 2022. 2 These metallurgical test results and cost-reduction data were first reported in the Company's Canadian market announcement dated 13 April 2021, titled "Temas Resources Acquires 50 % of Green Mineral Process Developer ORF Technologies Inc."

3 The cost-reduction figure is supported by independent evaluation conducted by the Natural Resources Research Institute (University of Minnesota, 2017) and subsequent pilot-scale validation by ORF Technologies Inc., as detailed in Temas Resources news releases of 2021 and 2022. SOURCE: Temas Resources Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/temas-appoints-scientific-advisory-board-to-accelerate-rcl-commercialisation-and-1152560