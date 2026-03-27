Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2026) - ICG Silver & Gold Ltd. ("ICG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares have been approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"), and will commence trading at market open on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, under the ticker symbol "ICG".

On March 25, 2026, ICG completed the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Tuscarora District ("Tuscarora" or the "Project") from American Pacific Mining Corp. and is scheduled to complete its non-brokered unit financing on Monday, March 30, 2026. Post-closing, the Company will be fully funded to complete its Phase 1 exploration program this summer.

"We are proud to announce our new listing on the CSE and look forward to welcoming new shareholders to our registry as we embark on our next phase of exploration at the Tuscarora District," commented President, CEO and Director, Steven Sirbovan. "With our strong technical team, a highly prospective district-scale land package, and a precious metals market showing some of the strongest fundaments we've seen in decades, we believe ICG is well positioned to create value for our shareholders through systematic exploration and drilling in 2026 and beyond."

To learn more about ICG, visit https://icgsilverandgold.com/ and subscribe to the Company's news.

About the ICG Silver & Gold Ltd.

ICG Silver & Gold Ltd. is a new mineral exploration and development company advancing the Tuscarora District in northern Nevada. The Company's strategy is centered on:

Advancing the Tuscarora District through systematic exploration and technical studies;

Building a district-scale geological model; and

Progressing the project toward resource definition and future development.

The Tuscarora District is a silver-gold epithermal system located on the Carlin Trend, approximately one hour northwest of Elko, Nevada. ICG controls 100% of the approximately 10,000-acre land package, which has had extensive rock chip sampling, thousands of meters of reverse circulation and core drilling, and tens of kilometers of CSAMT geophysics completed on the property. ICG fundamentally believes in the long-term value of precious metals exploration, especially silver and gold and is led by a technical and management team with extensive experience in exploration, permitting, capital markets, and development of mining projects in the Western United States, including Nevada.

On Behalf of ICG Silver & Gold Ltd. Board of Directors:

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements related to the ICG Listing. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290183

Source: ICG Silver & Gold Ltd.