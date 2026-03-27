Askey and Canoga Perkins announced at Mobile World Congress Barcelona a Global Partnership to Deliver SyncMetra Network Connectivity Solution, combining Canoga Perkins' software-defined, IT-operated private 5G network transport along with Askey's carrier-grade 5G radio access technology.

At MWC Barcelona 2026, Askey Computer Corporation and Canoga Perkins announced a strategic partnership to deploy Canoga Perkins' SyncMetra Platform across enterprise and service provider markets with Askey. This partnership pairs Askey's carrier-grade radio access capabilities with Canoga Perkins' industry-leading time-sensitive networking (TSN) and synchronization technology, enabling customers to simplify deployment of ultra-low-latency, highly reliable network services for 5G, edge compute, industrial automation, and mission-critical enterprise applications.

The partnership enables joint go-to-market efforts, integrated product offerings, and expanded access to SyncMetra through Askey's sales channels in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. SyncMetra provides precision timing, synchronization, and network conditioning features that support deterministic packet delivery and sub-microsecond timing accuracy across complex network domains. By embedding these capabilities into Askey-delivered systems and certified designs, the organizations expect to accelerate adoption of TSN-enabled services and lower total cost of ownership for operators deploying next-generation connected systems.

"Bringing SyncMetra to market with Askey's expertise of 5G radios is a major step forward for customers who require carrier-grade synchronization and deterministic networking at scale," said Minchul Ho, Senior Vice President of Private Networks at Askey. "Our customers face growing demand for low-latency, highly synchronized connectivity for 5G transport, private networks, and industrial applications. This partnership delivers a ready-made, validated solution that reduces integration risk and speeds time to revenue."

Malik Arshad, President of Canoga Perkins, shares, "By combining Askey's 5G Radios with SyncMetra, we are delivering on our mission to create easy to deploy, end-to-end Private 5G TSN solutions. This partnership pairs two key leaders in the ecosystem to reduce integration burdens and accelerate adoption for Industry 4.0, energy automation, robotics, and advanced manufacturing. Askey's modular radio portfolio supports diverse spectrum needs, while Canoga Perkins ensures deterministic transport enabling enterprises to expand deployments without sacrificing reliability."

Canoga Perkins' SyncMetra along with Askey's portfolio of 5G radios and industrial routers will deliver precision synchronization, packet conditioning, and network assurance features. The joint solution supports standards-based timing protocols, including IEEE 1588 Precision Time Protocol (PTP), SyncE, and Synchronous Ethernet, while also providing advanced telemetry for service assurance and network visibility. Early trials with select service providers and enterprise customers have demonstrated improved latency determinism and simplified commissioning workflows compared with traditional synchronization approaches. If you wish to learn more about the joint solution and discuss potential use cases with the teams, please reach out.

About Askey

Askey Computer Corporation is a global provider of broadband, networking, and edge computing solutions for service providers, enterprises, and industrial customers. With extensive manufacturing, R&D, and channel presence, Askey delivers integrated hardware and software platforms that accelerate deployment of next-generation connectivity services.

Learn more at Askey Computer Corp. (????)

About Canoga Perkins

With over five decades of engineering excellence, Canoga Perkins has consistently led the charge in delivering mission-critical network solutions that empower industries to innovate and thrive. Trusted by leading service providers, industrial enterprises, utilities, military branches, and government agencies, Canoga Perkins combines a rich legacy with a relentless drive for innovation. We lead with AI whenever possible, designing intelligent solutions that are not only reliable and secure but also scalable and adaptable, ensuring our clients are always at the forefront of technological advancement.

Learn more at www.canogaperkins.net.

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Contacts:

Askey Contact

Tyler Fleming, Marketing

Tyler_fleming@askey.com

Canoga Perkins Marketing Contact

Amber Flores, Marketing

marketing@canogaperkins.net

+1-818-678-3856