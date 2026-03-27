David Männer appointed Managing Director

Jürgen Bickel, who co-founded and built Storz Bickel into a global premium vaporization technology leader, passes the torch following 25 years of transformational leadership

Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (Nasdaq: CGC) today announced the appointment of David Männer as Managing Director of Storz Bickel, a subsidiary of Canopy Growth, effective April 1, 2026. Mr. Männer succeeds Jürgen Bickel, Storz Bickel's Co-founder, who has decided to transition out of his role.

Founded in 2001, Storz Bickel has grown into a global leader in vaporization technology. Today, it sets the standard for innovation, product quality and design, earning recognition as the industry benchmark for vapor quality, the first ISO 13485 certification for medical-grade devices, and the prestigious Dr. Rudolf Eberle Prize for technical innovation.

"Storz Bickel is the best in the world at what we do. We have built a global leader, a standard, and a culture that will be modelled for years to come. This is my legacy and I am thrilled to entrust its next chapter to someone I have complete confidence will carry it successfully into the future. I'll be following along and cheering on what comes next," said Jürgen Bickel, Storz Bickel's co-founder and outgoing Managing Director.

A 14-year veteran of Storz Bickel, most recently serving as Deputy Managing Director, Mr. Männer brings deep operational knowledge, strong leadership, and an intimate understanding of what makes it exceptional.

"Jürgen has built a culture of product excellence, a discipline around standards, and a passionate team. It is on this foundation that I am excited to apply what I've learned and write the next chapter," said David Männer, Incoming Managing Director, Storz Bickel.

Luc Mongeau, Chief Executive Officer of Canopy Growth added, "Storz Bickel is a global leader because of Jürgen's vision and relentless drive. We have a clear path forward deepening our presence in the U.S. and pushing the pace of innovation. With David stepping into this role, we have exactly the right person to accelerate what's been built and take Storz to its next level of growth."

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth is a world-leading cannabis company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives.

Through an unwavering commitment to consumers, Canopy Growth delivers innovative products from owned and licensed brands including Tweed, 7ACRES, DOJA, Deep Space, and Claybourne, MTL Cannabis, Low Key by MTL and R'belle, as well as category defining vaporization devices by Storz Bickel.

Canopy Growth is Canada's leading provider of medical cannabis services. Through Canada House Clinics Inc., the Company operates clinics across Canada that work directly with primary care teams to provide specialized cannabinoid therapy services to patients suffering from simple and complex medical conditions. Abba Medix, Canopy Growth's established online medical channel, serves as a leading distributor of medical cannabis in Canada, together expanding the Company's ability to reach and support patients nationwide and internationally.

Canopy Growth has also established a comprehensive ecosystem to realize the opportunities presented by the U.S. THC market through an unconsolidated, non-controlling interest in Canopy USA. Canopy USA's portfolio includes ownership of Acreage Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with operations throughout the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, as well as ownership of Wana Wellness, LLC, The Cima Group, LLC, and Mountain High Products, LLC, a leading North American edibles brand, and majority ownership of Lemurian, Inc., a California-based producer of high-quality cannabis extracts and clean vape technology.

At Canopy Growth, we're shaping a future where cannabis is embraced for its potential to enhance well-being and improve lives. With high-quality products, a commitment to responsible use, and a focus on enhancing the communities where we live and work, we're paving the way for a better understanding of all that cannabis can offer.

For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com.

About STORZ BICKEL GmbH:

STORZ BICKEL GmbH is the global leading manufacturer of high-end and medically certified cannabis vaporizers. With their commitment to quality, innovation, and compliance, the company has consistently delivered exceptional products that meet the highest industry standards. Based in Tuttlingen, Germany, STORZ BICKEL continuously drives the advancement of vaporization technology, providing a safe and efficient means of consuming cannabis for medical purposes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260326379084/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:media@canopygrowth.com

Investor Contact: invest@canopygrowth.com