Open interest across Commodities Energy, including Oil, Natural Gas and ICE Brent at all-time highs

Record 3.57 billion shares traded at NYSE Closing Auction, with record notional of $230.5 billion traded

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), one of the world's leading providers of financial market technology and data powering global capital markets, today reported on the trading activity across its global derivatives markets, as well as in equities trading at the New York Stock Exchange, as customers respond to events in the Middle East beginning February 28, 2026.

ICE's Brent, Gasoil, Murban, Dubai, and TTF markets have continued to serve as the global benchmarks for crude, refined products, and natural gas, providing real time price transparency as customers hedge risk and respond to heightened geopolitical uncertainty.

Record Open Interest Across Key Benchmarks

ICE's commodity markets have hit consistent open interest records throughout March 2026. Most recently on March 25, 2026, open interest reached new all time highs across commodity futures and options, underscoring the depth and liquidity of ICE's benchmark portfolio and the continued adoption of ICE's markets as global risk management tools. The open interest records include:

Record 76.8 million contracts in commodity futures and options

Record 72.7 million in energy futures and options

Record 46.6 million in natural gas futures and options, including a record 40.1 million in North American natural gas futures and options

Record 19.8 million in total oil futures and options, including a record 8.3 million in ICE Brent futures and options the highest level in the global benchmark's history

ICE's options markets have been heavily utilized by participants with ICE's commodity, energy, oil, and ICE Brent options markets at record open interest of 32.5 million, 30.8 million, 8.4 million and 5.1 million respectively.

On March 12, 2026, ICE's markets reached record open interest of 125.4 million, including a record 51.2 million financial futures and options as customers manage changing expectations for inflation and interest rates.

Largest Trading Days in ICE History

On March 3, 2026, ICE recorded the highest daily volume in its history, with 35 million futures and options contracts traded. This included the highest volume trading days in:

Energy Commodities

15 million commodity related contracts traded

14.5 million energy contracts traded

9.3 million oil contracts traded, including 1.4 million ICE Gasoil futures and options the global price benchmark and most liquid middle distillate contract in the world

4.9 million natural gas futures and options

2.4 million ICE TTF futures and options reinforcing TTF's role as the global price benchmark for natural gas

Financial Futures Options

19.9 million financial futures and options traded Record volumes in ICE's European short term interest rate benchmarks, including 11.5 million Euribor futures and options. SONIA has hit several record volume days including most recently on March 19, 2026, with 6.7 SONIA futures and options traded.



"Trust and liquidity of markets are paramount as customers manage risk to hedge against a rapidly changing pricing environment for commodities, and manage the implications across equities valuation and interest rate expectations," said Ben Jackson, President of ICE. "In periods like this, more than ever, the resilience of exchange and clearing infrastructure is critical. Over the last 25 years, ICE's relentless focus on investing in its technology and the breadth of its markets means our customers come to ICE to seek reliable liquidity and trusted pricing in all market conditions."

"ICE's energy complex gives customers precise tools to manage exposure across grades, regional flows, and the spread relationships between them," continued Jackson. "In crude oil, ICE operates the most liquid benchmarks across every major producing region in the world. Surrounding these benchmarks is a deep set of differential contracts allowing customers to price dislocations across grades and locations globally, a critical ability in today's landscape as customers manage supply risk, arbitrage flows, and price volatility."

Meanwhile on March 20, 2026, ICE reached new records for equities trading at the New York Stock Exchange as well as in credit default swaps (CDS) clearing. A record 3.57 billion shares were traded at the NYSE's Closing Auction, with a record notional of $230.5 billion traded, while a record $2.678 trillion in notional CDS cleared at ICE Clear Credit that day. The NYSE is the world's largest equities exchange and the gold standard for trading technology, while ICE operates the largest clearing house in the world for clearing credit default swaps.

The NYSE Closing Auction remains the single largest daily liquidity event in U.S. cash equities trading, combining the NYSE's state-of-the-art Pillar trading technology with direct market maker facilitation to produce key anchor prices for listed companies. The previous record NYSE Closing Auction by volume was set on March 21, 2025.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on February 5, 2026.

Category: Corporate

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260327908408/en/

Contacts:

ICE Media Contact:

Rebecca Mitchell

+44 207 065 7804

media@ice.com



ICE Investor Relations Contact:

Steve Eagerton

+1 904 854 3683

steve.eagerton@ice.com

investors@ice.com