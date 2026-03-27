Wishpond Technologies Ltd.: Wishpond Appoints Jordan Gutierrez as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Phase of Execution

VANCOUVER, BC, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQX: WPNDF) (the "Company" or "Wishpond"), a provider of AI-enabled marketing-focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jordan Gutierrez as Chief Executive Officer, effective March 26, 2026.

Mr. Gutierrez succeeds Ali Tajskandar, who will be stepping down as Chief Executive Officer of Wishpond to assume the role of Chief Executive Officer of SalesCloser, a separate publicly listed company spun out of Wishpond effective March 26, 2026. Mr. Tajskandar will remain on the Board of Directors of Wishpond, ensuring continued strategic oversight and leadership continuity. Mr. Gutierrez will step down from his role as Chief Operating Officer upon his appointment as Chief Executive Officer. The Company's operational functions will be supported by its existing leadership team as Wishpond evaluates its executive structure as part of its ongoing focus on operational efficiency and execution.

Mr. Tajskandar commented, "Jordan has been instrumental in building Wishpond into what it is today. Having worked alongside him for over a decade, I have full confidence in his ability to lead the Company through its next phase. As Wishpond continues to streamline its operations and sharpen its focus on its core platform, Jordan's deep operational expertise and track record in driving growth make him the right leader for this transition. I look forward to continuing to support the Company as a member of the Board."

Mr. Gutierrez commented, "I am excited to step into the CEO role at this important time for Wishpond. We have taken meaningful steps to simplify the business and improve efficiency, and we are now entering a phase focused on execution and operational discipline. Looking ahead, we are focused on advancing our core AI-driven marketing platform, delivering measurable value to our customers, and driving disciplined, profitable growth. I look forward to working with our team to execute on these priorities."

Mr. Gutierrez has been a key member of Wishpond's leadership team since 2011, serving as Chief Operating Officer with responsibility for the Company's revenue, growth, and marketing functions. Over his tenure, he has played a central role in scaling Wishpond's operations and driving the Company's go-to-market strategy across its product portfolio. Prior to joining Wishpond, Mr. Gutierrez founded Laleo, a leading medical e-commerce platform in Latin America, which generated eight-figure annual revenues. His entrepreneurial and operational achievements have been recognized through several awards, including Western Canada's Entrepreneur of the Year, SFU Student Entrepreneur of the Year, and Canada's Student Entrepreneur of the Year. Mr. Gutierrez holds a degree in Economics from Simon Fraser University.

WISHPOND TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Jordan Gutierrez

Chief Executive Officer

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Wishpond is a Vancouver-based provider of AI-enabled marketing and sales solutions that help businesses grow more efficiently. The Company's vision is to create a fully autonomous AI-enabled platform that streamlines the entire customer acquisition journey, from lead generation and engagement to deal closure, enabling businesses to scale cost-effectively while driving higher conversions. Wishpond offers an all-in-one marketing suite that integrates AI-driven tools such as an AI Website Builder and AI Email Automation. The Company serves small-to-medium-sized businesses across various industries, providing a powerful yet cost-effective alternative to fragmented marketing solutions. Wishpond employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model, generating most of its revenue from subscription-based recurring revenue, which ensures strong revenue predictability and cash flow visibility while continuously expanding its AI capabilities. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "WISH", and on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker "WPNDF". For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements that are not reported financial results or other historical information are forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Company, its subsidiaries and the industries in which they operate, including statements about, among other things, the future operations of the Company. Sentences and phrases containing or modified by words such as "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "intend", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targets", "projects", "is designed to", "strategy", "should", "believe", "contemplate" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions, are not historical facts and are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable and are based on, among other things, the expectations and analysis of current market trends and opportunities of management of the Company, such forward-looking statements have been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including, but not limited to, potential operational inefficiencies due to the change in management and as a result of the SalesCloser transaction, economic uncertainty and instability as a result of ongoing inflation and supply chain issues, higher interest rate climate, tightening of credit availability and recessionary risks, pandemic related risks, wars, tariffs, instability in global commodity and securities markets, shifts in consumer and institutional spending and marketing strategies, risks related to data breaches and privacy, the changing global market and competition for the products and services supplied by the Company, risks associated with the failure to obtain the patents applied for and infringement by third parties of the Company's intellectual property and the additional risk factors discussed in the continuous disclosure materials of the Company which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Wishpond Technologies Ltd.