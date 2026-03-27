The US International Trade Commission (ITC) has opened a Section 337 investigation into tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cells, modules, panels, and related products following a complaint by First Solar, naming 47 entities across 11 countries as respondents.The US ITC has opened a Section 337 investigation into certain TOPCon solar cells, modules, panels, components, and products containing them, in a case that could raise fresh uncertainty for TOPCon players serving the United States. The investigation, listed as 337-TA-1494, follows a complaint filed on Feb. 24, 2026, by First ...

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