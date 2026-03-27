Teledyne Gavia, a leader in modular autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) systems and part of Teledyne Marine, announced that the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) has placed a follow-on order for additional GAVIA Autonomous Underwater Vehicles and payload modules. This order builds on the successful delivery of the initial GAVIA systems to the Swedish Armed Forces in 2025.

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Stefan Reynisson, Teledyne Gavia and Johan Björck, FMV at Navy Tech 2026

The agreement was signed during the Navy Tech Conference in Gothenburg, Sweden, reflecting FMV's continued confidence in the GAVIA platform following its operational deployment. The additional vehicles and payload modules will further expand mission capability and operational flexibility for the Swedish Armed Forces.

GAVIA AUV systems currently support Mine Countermeasures (MCM) and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) operations, with the ability to adapt to additional mission profiles such as critical underwater infrastructure surveys. The system's modular architecture enables rapid reconfiguration to meet evolving operational requirements while minimizing logistics burden.

"We appreciate the continued trust placed in Teledyne Gavia by FMV and the Swedish Armed Forces," said Stefán Reynisson, Vice President and General Manager of Teledyne Gavia. "This follow-on order reinforces the value of GAVIA's modular design and proven performance, and we are proud to continue supporting Sweden's undersea operational capabilities."

The order is part of a multiyear framework agreement supporting the Swedish Armed Forces' fleet modernization and underwater surveillance objectives. Teledyne Gavia continues to work closely with FMV to ensure long-term support and sustained operational readiness.

About Teledyne Marine

Teledyne Marine is a group of leading edge technology companies that are part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Through acquisitions and collaboration, Teledyne Marine has evolved into an industry powerhouse, bringing acoustic imaging, marine instrumentation, interconnect solutions, geophysical instruments, and unmanned undersea vehicle systems together to transform customers' operations and understanding of the ocean environment. For more information, visit www.teledynemarine.com

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