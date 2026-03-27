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PR Newswire
27.03.2026 13:06 Uhr
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Bybit Launches Cruel Oil (CLUSDT) Perpetual Contract with Up to 50x Leverage

The new contract follows recent listings of XAUUSDT and XAGUSDT Perpetual Contracts at 75x leverage, enabling traders to potentially capitalize on gold and silver prices volatility. In response to recent heightened volatility in the crude oil markets, the latest CLUSDT listing addresses current market dynamics for sophisticated traders.

The CLUSDT Perpetual Contract tracks Crude Oil Futures (CL), and settles in USDT. The contract features a minimum price increment of 0.001, an initial margin rate of 1 percent and a maximum leverage of 50 times. The capped funding rate stands at 1 percent, with funding fees settling every four hours. Trading is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Beyond standard perpetual trading, the contract integrates with Bybit's advanced trading tools, including Futures Grid, Futures Martingale and Futures Combo strategies. These options enable traders to execute sophisticated hedging and arbitrage approaches across volatile market conditions.

By expanding its derivatives offerings to include traditional commodities like crude oil, Bybit continues to broaden access to real-world asset trading on blockchain infrastructure.

New users must consent to relevant user agreements on Bybit's web platform before trading this contract for the first time. Restrictions, requirements, and terms and conditions apply.

For more information about the the listing, users may visit: New listing: CLUSDT Perpetual Contract, with up to 50x leverage

Bybit / CryptoArk / IMakeIt

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-launches-cruel-oil-clusdt-perpetual-contract-with-up-to-50x-leverage-302727232.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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