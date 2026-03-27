EQS-News: Eco Science Solutions, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

Eco Science Solutions Integrates IDScan.net's DIVE Into Herbo Pay to Power Identity Verification, Compliance, and Fraud Prevention



27.03.2026 / 13:06 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Integration Strengthens Onboarding and Transaction Workflows for Merchants Operating in Regulated, Specialized, and High-Compliance Sectors SAN CLEMENTE, CA - March 27, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Eco Science Solutions, Inc. (OTC: ESSI), a financial technology company focused on compliance-oriented payments infrastructure, today announced the integration of IDScan.net's DIVE into Herbo Pay, its intelligent payments platform for small and midsize businesses. The integration adds automated identity verification and document authentication to Herbo Pay's onboarding and transaction workflow, helping merchants support age and ID checks, reduce fraud risk, and operate more efficiently in complex compliance environments. By combining Herbo Pay's payments platform with IDScan.net's identity verification technology, ESSI is expanding its financial stack with a stronger compliance and risk management layer. The relationship is designed to improve merchant onboarding, reduce manual review, and support more secure transactions across specialized and emerging sectors. "Partnering with IDScan.net strengthens the core of Herbo Pay's compliance infrastructure," said Michael Rountree, CEO of Eco Science Solutions. "This integration helps us deliver a more complete solution for merchants that need reliable payments, stronger identity verification, and a better way to manage risk as they grow." Key benefits of the DIVE integration include: Real-time identity verification - Supports fast age and ID checks through automated document scanning and validation.

- Supports fast age and ID checks through automated document scanning and validation. Fraud prevention - Helps detect fake, altered, or suspicious identity documents before transactions are completed.

- Helps detect fake, altered, or suspicious identity documents before transactions are completed. Compliance support - Adds tools that can assist with KYC, AML, and age-restricted transaction requirements.

- Adds tools that can assist with KYC, AML, and age-restricted transaction requirements. Faster onboarding - Reduces manual verification steps and improves the customer onboarding experience.

- Reduces manual verification steps and improves the customer onboarding experience. Secure data handling - Supports privacy-conscious workflows with encrypted, industry-standard protections. Herbo Pay is built to serve merchants operating in specialized, high-compliance, and emerging categories, including wellness, nutraceuticals, specialty retail, and other sectors where reliable payment access and strong controls are essential. The addition of IDScan.net broadens Herbo Pay's ability to support these businesses with technology that prioritizes trust, verification, and operational efficiency. The integration also supports ESSI's broader product strategy. Alongside Herbo, the company's accounting and ERP platform, Herbo Pay is part of ESSI's effort to build a connected fintech ecosystem that brings payments, compliance, and business operations together in a unified workflow. As demand grows for integrated infrastructure in complex commerce environments, ESSI believes verification and compliance technology will remain an important platform differentiator. About Eco Science Solutions (ESSI) Eco Science Solutions, Inc. (OTC: ESSI) develops financial technology platforms that help businesses manage payments, compliance, and operational workflows. Through Herbo and Herbo Pay, ESSI is building connected tools for businesses operating in emerging and complex markets. About IDScan.net IDScan.net offers the leading adaptive AI identity verification platform focusing on high volume ID verification, fraud prevention, age verification, and compliance. Across our suite of products we perform more than 21,000,000 verifications monthly, at more than 20,000 locations around the world. Media Contact

Mike Hogue, Investor Relations

Eco Science Solutions, Inc.

Email: investor.relations@useherbo.com

Website: www.ecossi.com

News Source: Eco Science Solutions, Inc.





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