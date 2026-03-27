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PR Newswire
27.03.2026 13:24 Uhr
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Aura Bangkok Clinic: A leading beauty destination in Thailand

As patients increasingly prioritise safety, credibility, and professional standards, Thailand has risen as a global hub for beauty - offering a unique combination of advanced medical expertise, accessibility, and world-class patient care. Aura Bangkok Clinic stands at the forefront of this movement, trusted by both local and international clients for its consistent quality, medical integrity, and exceptional value.

Today, the clinic serves a significant and growing share of international clients, including visitors from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and across Europe and Asia. Specialising in non-invasive aesthetic treatments, Aura focuses on skin rejuvenation, facial lifting, and holistic wellness - ideal for those seeking visible improvements with minimal downtime.

With 17 branches across Bangkok, Aura Bangkok Clinic is known for enhancing natural beauty while preserving individual facial features. Its approach delivers refined, natural-looking results that appeal to a global audience. The clinic integrates advanced technologies with continuous professional training led by internationally recognised experts, ensuring the highest standards of care and precision. Its comprehensive treatment portfolio includes:

  • Ultherapy - non-surgical skin tightening using focused ultrasound
  • Botox - precise muscle relaxation for wrinkle reduction and facial slimming
  • Fillers - volume restoration and facial contouring
  • Skin Boosters - deep hydration and skin quality improvement
  • Ultraformer MPT - next-generation for lifting and tightening
  • IV Drip Programs - customised wellness and brightening infusions

All procedures are performed by experienced, English-speaking doctors, supported by a dedicated team providing seamless communication and personalised service for every client.

By combining international medical standards with Thailand's well-developed healthcare infrastructure, Aura Bangkok Clinic offers premium treatments at highly competitive pricing - without compromising safety or results. Its core expertise spans anti-aging, facial contouring, and clear skin solutions, all designed to enhance confidence through subtle, effective outcomes.

More than a clinic, Aura Bangkok Clinic offers an experience that complements the journey of visiting Thailand. Amid the energy of the city and moments of relaxation, it invites you to pause and focus on self-care. A visit to Thailand becomes more than travel-it becomes an opportunity to invest in confidence, well-being, and lasting beauty.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2944163/16_web_global__________________5.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aura-bangkok-clinic-a-leading-beauty-destination-in-thailand-302727250.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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