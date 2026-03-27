BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 27

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

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The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 26 March 2026 were:

236.69p Capital only (undiluted)

239.62p Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1. Following the buyback cancellation of 1,500 ordinary shares on 11th February 2026, the Company has 18,654,568 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 10,081,532 shares held in Treasury.

2. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, except for the holding in Patisserie Valerie which has now been written down to nil following confirmation the company has gone into administration.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.