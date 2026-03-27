VIGO Photonics Strengthens U.S. Presence with Acquisition of The Assets of InfraRed Associates

Acquisition broadens VIGO Photonics' capabilities in infrared detection and strengthens support for customers across North America

STUART, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 27, 2026 / VIGO Photonics Corp., the U.S. subsidiary of VIGO Photonics S.A., a global manufacturer of infrared detection and related photonic technologies, today announced the acquisition of the assets of InfraRed Associates, a Florida-based manufacturer of infrared detectors and related technologies.

The acquisition, valued at USD 8.4 million, expands VIGO Photonics' presence in the United States and adds complementary capabilities that will support customers across defense, industrial, medical, and scientific markets. InfraRed Associates brings established expertise in infrared detector technologies and long-standing relationships in the U.S. Market. The acquisition strengthens VIGO Photonics' local operations, broadens its product offering, and improves responsiveness for customers across North America.

"This acquisition strengthens our position in the U.S. market and adds important capabilities to our business," said Adam Piotrowski, CEO of VIGO Photonics. "It supports our long-term growth strategy and allows us to serve customers with greater proximity, flexibility, and technical depth." "This acquisition strengthens our position in the U.S. market and adds important capabilities to our business," said Adam Piotrowski, CEO of VIGO Photonics. "It supports our long-term growth strategy and allows us to serve customers with greater proximity, flexibility, and technical depth."

"The transaction creates new opportunities for growth," said Frederic Rothe, CEO of InfraRed Associates. "The combination allows us to leverage world-class R&D capabilities and significant manufacturing scale to provide our clients with cutting-edge solutions."

The transaction was supported in part by the Foreign Expansion Fund managed by PFR TFI S.A., part of the Polish Development Fund Group, which supports the international expansion of Polish technology companies.

About VIGO Photonics S.A. (WSE:VGO)

VIGO Photonics S.A. is a global manufacturer of advanced mid-infrared photonic technologies, including detectors, detection modules, and semiconductor materials. The company serves customers in defense, industrial, medical, transport, environmental monitoring, and scientific markets, with solutions designed for demanding applications that require high performance and reliability. VIGO Photonics technologies have also been used in space-related projects, including Mars missions, reflecting the company's experience in highly specialized sensing environments. For more information, visit vigophotonics.com.

Media contact

Karolina Salajczyk-Stefanska, VIGO Photonics

ksstefanska@vigophotonics.com

+48 538 565 256

SOURCE: VIGO Photonics

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/vigo-photonics-strengthens-u.s.-presence-with-acquisition-of-the-assets-1152602