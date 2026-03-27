Auri, Inc.: Auri Inc. Negotiates Oil and Gas Deal in Moldova

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / March 27, 2026 / (OTCID:AURI) - Auri Inc., a cutting-edge, growth-driven incubating holding company, continues to advance its business operations by adding new revenue opportunities.

Today, the company announced renewed negotiations with representatives from Moldova regarding oil leases. CEO Edward Vakser recently met with his Moldovan contact in Dallas to further these discussions.

"I am excited to have another opportunity at the oil and gas lease. Previously, the war and climate in Europe made things difficult; however, today is a different world. I am leveraging my contacts, our interest in the sand quarry (www.moldavahpqs.com), and my ownership in Invest Capital to facilitate negotiations for Auri Inc. and resume its lease agreement. The current political and economic climate is much more favorable to our goals. Sometimes, it pays to be patient and wait. As our president has said, 'Drill, baby, drill!' and we fully intend to execute on that vision," stated Edward Vakser, Chairman and CEO.

The current climate in Europe is encouraging for Auri Inc. and its consulting group. Geographically, Moldova's underground oil reserves extend between Ukraine and Romania, two countries known for having some of the richest oil reserves in Europe.

Importantly, prior to Auri Inc. entering into discussions through a token-based exchange structure, one of the wells in the region produced approximately 10,000 barrels per day. At current market prices, this level of production could be equal to roughly $100,000 in daily revenue.

Auri Inc. is now evaluating the potential to reopen and develop multiple wells within the region. Management believes that several of these wells could match or potentially exceed historical production levels. Based on current pricing, this could translate into $100,000-$200,000 in oil production value every couple of days, highlighting the significant upside potential of the project if successfully executed.

Chairman Edward Vakser and the consulting team are planning a visit to Moldova as soon as the company's new CEO and executive group are formally seated at Auri Inc.

About AURI, Inc.

AURI Inc. is as good as gold!

AURI, Inc. (OTCID:AURI) (www.aurinetwork.com) is an emerging publicly traded holding company engaged in the development, acquisition, and investment in gold and rare earth minerals, fine art, media and entertainment content, real estate, and cryptocurrencies. The company operates through a diverse range of subsidiaries and divisions, including BDGR, PBHG, SUTI, TSRR, and UITA.

Auri is founded and managed by highly skilled and seasoned executives and investors whose expertise spans live and recorded entertainment, media production, content development, audio/visual presentations, fine art, mergers and acquisitions, intellectual property development, oil and gas, and real estate investments.

AURI remains dedicated to growing its asset holdings, increasing revenues, and enhancing shareholder value.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance, or achievements.

These statements may contain words such as "estimate," "project," "intend," "forecast," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "believe," "will likely," "should," "could," "would," or "may," or similar expressions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and financial position to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those related to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted, and past performance should not be considered indicative of future results. Potential risks include, but are not limited to, the Company's limited operating history, limited financial resources, global and domestic economic conditions, competitive pressures, and equity market conditions.

Contact Information

Press Contact:

Legacyavshow@gmail.com

+1 (214) 418-6940

Social Media:

Twitter: @AURI_OTC / AURIstock

Token Website: www.auritoken.io

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057444009513

SOURCE: Auri, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/auri-inc.-%22auri%22-negotiates-oil-and-gas-deal-in-moldova-1152451