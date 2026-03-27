Kultura Brands, Inc.: Kultura Brands Redefines LOCK'DIN as Elite Performance Fuel Platform with Q2 Relaunch, Athlete-Led Expansion, and Global Growth Strategy

JACKSON, WY / ACCESS Newswire / March 27, 2026 / Kultura Brands Inc., formerly known as Labor Smart Inc. (OTC:LTNC): today announced a decisive evolution of the LOCK'DIN brand, transforming it into a next-generation performance fuel platform built to serve athletes, high-performers, and everyday consumers operating in high-demand environments. This marks a significant step forward in the Company's broader strategy to create a disciplined, high-clarity portfolio across hydration and performance.

At its core, LOCK'DIN is being rebuilt around a single, defining principle: Stay Locked In.

Focused. Prepared. Performing at a higher level.

This evolution reflects a deliberate move to elevate the brand into a category where energy, cognitive performance, and endurance intersect. LOCK'DIN is being engineered as a clean, efficient, and scalable performance fuel system designed for real-world use, from professional athletes to individuals managing intense daily demands.

The Company plans to officially unveil the new LOCK'DIN platform in the second quarter of 2026. The relaunch will introduce a fully redefined look, feel, and product architecture, supported by advanced formulations, refined branding, and a structured go-to-market strategy built for scale across retail, direct-to-consumer, and international channels.

Kultura Brands remains committed to its loyal LOCK'DIN customer base and is executing this evolution with a focus on delivering a stronger product, a clearer identity, and a more consistent consumer experience. As part of this transition, all hydration-based products will migrate into Thirst Responder, establishing Thirst Responder as the Company's dedicated hydration platform while allowing LOCK'DIN to operate exclusively as a performance fuel brand.

The new LOCK'DIN lineup will feature cutting-edge formulations designed to support sustained energy, cognitive function, and endurance without the volatility associated with traditional energy products. The Company is working with advanced formulation and production partners to ensure a premium, clean-label approach aligned with evolving consumer expectations.

In parallel, Kultura Brands has established a defined execution roadmap focused on meaningful distribution and retail activation across key markets. Product development, packaging, and positioning are being aligned directly with shelf performance, velocity, and repeat purchasing behavior to ensure long-term success at scale.

LOCK'DIN is also expanding its cultural and global footprint through strategic athlete alignment. Global icon Manny Pacquiao and world champion Brandon Figueroa continue to represent the brand, reinforcing its foundation in discipline, performance, and elite competition. Additional high-profile ambassadors are currently being finalized, with further announcements expected in the second quarter.

The Company is also advancing its international expansion strategy for LOCK'DIN and is actively working toward entering key global markets in the near term.

Brad Wyatt, Chief Executive Officer of Kultura Brands, stated:

"We understand the level of belief our shareholders and customers have in LOCK'DIN. This next phase is about delivering a product, a brand, and an execution strategy that meets a higher standard. We are building this the right way so that when we relaunch, we do it with strength and the ability to scale."

Brent Albin, Chief Operating Officer, added:

"This evolution allows us to operate with precision across formulation, supply chain, and production. Everything is being aligned to support efficiency, consistency, and long-term growth."

Michael Derrick, Chief Marketing Officer, commented:

"LOCK'DIN is not just a product. It is a mindset. It is about showing up prepared and performing at your best when it matters. That is how the brand will be built and how it will show up in the market."

Kultura Brands continues to build momentum across its portfolio, with Thirst Responder gaining traction within functional hydration and Adios expanding within the premium ready-to-drink category. These efforts are supported by national distribution partnerships and a coordinated marketing strategy designed to drive awareness, trial, and repeat engagement.

The Company expects the relaunch of LOCK'DIN to strengthen its competitive positioning, expand its global reach, and support sustained growth throughout 2026 and beyond.

About Kultura Brands Inc.

Kultura Brands Inc. (OTCID:LTNC) is a publicly traded consumer products platform focused on building, scaling, and acquiring high-growth brands across beverage, functional wellness, and lifestyle categories. The Company's portfolio includes Thirst Responder, Adios, and LOCK'DIN, each positioned to capitalize on evolving consumer trends and expanding distribution opportunities across retail, e-commerce, and international markets.

Kultura Brands is committed to driving long-term shareholder value through disciplined execution, strategic partnerships, and scalable brand development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated growth, brand performance, product development, relaunch timing, distribution expansion, retail adoption, consumer demand, international expansion, and future financial results.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, competitive pressures, supply chain constraints, regulatory developments, execution risks, capital availability, and the Company's ability to successfully implement its business strategy.

Kultura Brands undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Relations

Kultura Brands Inc.

125 South King St.

Jackson, Wyoming 83001

Email: ir@kulturabrands.com

SOURCE: Kultura Brands, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/kultura-brands-otcid-ltnc-redefines-lockdin-as-elite-performance-fuel-pl-1152594