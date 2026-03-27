Ditto Transcripts: Cities Face Legal Risk Without ADA Compliant Video Access

New federal rule requires captions and transcription for all public video content by 2026.

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / March 27, 2026 / Cities and counties across the United States may be exposing themselves to legal risk under a new federal rule requiring accessible digital content. With enforcement deadlines beginning in April 2026, public entities must ensure that all online video content includes accurate captions and accessible transcripts.

The updated ADA Title II rule establishes clear requirements for digital accessibility, including compliance with WCAG 2.1 Level AA standards. For government agencies, this means that video content such as city council meetings, public hearings, police briefings, and archived media must be accessible to individuals with hearing and visual disabilities.

Failure to comply could result in enforcement actions, legal challenges, and increased public scrutiny. What was once considered a best practice is now a defined federal requirement.

"Most cities are underestimating both the volume of video they already have online and the time it takes to bring it into compliance," said Benjamin K Walker, CEO of Ditto Transcripts. "This is not a quick fix. It requires a clear process and a partner who can deliver accurate, court ready transcripts at scale. The agencies that start now will avoid the scramble later."

Ditto Transcripts, a United States based transcription provider with more than 20 years of experience, is helping government agencies meet these requirements with ADA compliant video transcription and captioning services. The company produces highly accurate transcripts designed to meet accessibility standards while supporting legal and public record needs.

Unlike automated solutions, Ditto Transcripts relies on trained United States based professionals to deliver precise, court ready transcripts. This distinction is important for agencies where accuracy and accountability are critical.

For many public entities, procurement can be a barrier to moving quickly. Agencies that expect to exceed purchasing thresholds often face lengthy bid processes that can delay compliance efforts.

To address this, Ditto Transcripts is available through the RFxPremier cooperative purchasing agreement. This allows state, local, and education entities across the United States to engage services immediately using a purchase order, without the need for a separate RFP or bid process.

By leveraging this cooperative agreement, agencies can accelerate their path to compliance while remaining within procurement guidelines.

The compliance timeline is approaching quickly. Governments serving populations of 50,000 or more must comply by April 2026, with smaller jurisdictions following in April 2027. For agencies with large video archives, auditing and remediating content can take significant time.

Early preparation is critical. Agencies that begin now will be better positioned to meet federal requirements without disruption, while those that delay may face compressed timelines and increased risk.

For more information:

ADA requirements overview: https://www.ada.gov/resources/2024-03-08-web-rule/

ADA compliant video transcription services: https://www.dittotranscripts.com/general-transcription-services/ada-compliant-video-transcription-services/

RFxPremier cooperative purchasing details: https://www.dittotranscripts.com/rfxpremier-transcription-services-cooperative-price-agreement/

About Ditto Transcripts

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Denver, CO, Ditto Transcripts provides certified, human-verified transcription across legal, medical, law-enforcement, academic, and business settings. Ditto combines accuracy, timeliness, and customer service to deliver transcripts you can take to the bank-or the courtroom.

Media Contact

Media Relations - Ditto Transcripts

info@dittotranscripts.com | (720) 287-3710

1355 S Colorado Blvd., Suite C515, Denver, CO 80222

SOURCE: Ditto Transcripts

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cities-face-legal-risk-without-ada-compliant-video-access-1152349