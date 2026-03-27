Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2026) - As interest grows in how lifestyle factors can influence people's appearance, dermatologists are taking a closer look at how diet may affect the internal and structural changes that contribute to the appearance of aged skin. Emerging research on the role of nutrition in skin aging is one of the timely and impactful topics that will be discussed at the 2026 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting, held March 27-31 in Denver, Colorado.

Lawrence J. Green, MD, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist and Clinical Professor of Dermatology at George Washington University School of Medicine, in Washington, D.C., will define "skin aging" and explore the internal changes that can cause wrinkles, loss of elasticity, and other visible signs of aging. He will also examine nutritional factors that may help people reduce the appearance of aging and which items in your grocery cart may slow your skin's biological clock.

"Skin aging is influenced by a complex interaction of a number of factors," said Dr. Green. "Emerging research suggests that nutrition may play a meaningful role in supporting skin health and potentially reducing some visible signs of aging. This is an opportunity to examine how evidence-based dietary strategies complement dermatologic care and how dermatologists can better partner with patients to improve skin health, discuss desired outcomes, and create a personalized treatment plan."

In addition to advances in understanding skin aging, leading dermatologists at the AAD Annual Meeting will present the latest research and clinical insights on today's most pressing dermatological topics.

Hair Health Across Life Changes

Hormonal changes and personal hair care practices influence hair health, hair loss, and treatment outcomes across different life stages and diverse communities.

Paradi Mirmirani , MD, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist specializing in hair disorders and an associate clinical professor in the department of dermatology at the University of California, San Francisco, will discuss how patients can navigate hair changes before and during menopause, and how the complex hormonal shift affects patients' hair.

, a board-certified dermatologist specializing in hair disorders and an associate clinical professor in the department of dermatology at the University of California, San Francisco, will discuss how patients can navigate hair changes before and during menopause, and how the complex hormonal shift affects patients' hair. Oyetewa Asempa, MD, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist and Assistant Professor of Dermatology and Director of the Skin of Color Clinic at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, will highlight how patients with hair loss can integrate hair care practices to improve results, particularly among people with curly or coily hair types, where styling practices and hair identity are often deeply interconnected.

Personalized Approaches to Acne for All Ages

For people of all ages, acne and rosacea are far more than cosmetic concerns or "rites of passage." These inflammatory skin conditions can leave lasting marks - whether through scarring or changes in pigmentation - that can significantly affect self-esteem, social confidence, and overall mental well-being.

Dawn Eichenfield , MD, FAAD, PhD, a board-certified dermatologist at Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego and an assistant clinical professor of dermatology at University of California, San Diego School of Medicine, will discuss how pediatric acne and rosacea differ from adult disease and why early diagnosis and individualized treatment are essential.

, a board-certified dermatologist at Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego and an assistant clinical professor of dermatology at University of California, San Diego School of Medicine, will discuss how pediatric acne and rosacea differ from adult disease and why early diagnosis and individualized treatment are essential. Alexandra Y. Zhang, MD, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon at Lucent Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center in Ohio, will present how innovative, tailored approaches to acne scar treatment for different skin types are helping patients achieve safer and more effective results than ever before.

Inflammation: Connecting Skin to Overall Health

Chronic inflammatory conditions such as psoriasis and atopic dermatitis extend beyond the surface of the skin and may contribute to broader health risks, including cardiovascular disease.

Carmen M. Salavastru , MD, IFAAD, PhD, a board-certified dermatologist and Professor of Dermatology at Colentina Clinical Hospital in Bucharest, Romania, will explore how skin inflammation is connected to the heart and how effectively managing inflammation may not only improve a patient's skin health but also potentially reduce their long-term cardiovascular risk.

, a board-certified dermatologist and Professor of Dermatology at Colentina Clinical Hospital in Bucharest, Romania, will explore how skin inflammation is connected to the heart and how effectively managing inflammation may not only improve a patient's skin health but also potentially reduce their long-term cardiovascular risk. Jennifer Soung, MD, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist and Director of Clinical Research at Southern California Dermatology in Santa Ana, California, will examine how recognizing psoriasis as a systemic inflammatory disease helps explain its link to obesity, increased disease severity, and comorbidities such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and joint pain. As interest grows in the connection between metabolic health and inflammation - particularly with the widespread use of GLP-1 receptor agonists for weight loss and diabetes - understanding how obesity influences inflammatory skin disease has become increasingly relevant. Dr. Soung will highlight the shared inflammatory pathways linking obesity and psoriasis and their implications for patient care.

Across nearly 330 educational sessions led by more than 800 board-certified dermatologists, this year's 2026 AAD Annual Meeting will highlight emerging research and clinical strategies that address skin, hair, and nail health through a whole-patient lens. For additional information and to view the full agenda, please visit https://meetings.aad.org/AM2026/Sessions.

About the AAD

Headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., the American Academy of Dermatology, founded in 1938, is the largest, most influential and most representative of all dermatologic associations. With a membership of more than 21,800 physicians worldwide, the AAD is committed to advancing the diagnosis and medical, surgical, and cosmetic treatment of the skin, hair, and nails; advocating high standards in clinical practice, education and research in dermatology; and supporting and enhancing patient care because skin, hair, and nail conditions can have a serious impact on your health and well-being. For more information, contact the AAD at (888) 462-DERM (3376) or aad.org. Follow @AADskin on Facebook, TikTok, Pinterest, and YouTube, and @AADskin1 on Instagram.

Editor's note: The AAD does not promote or endorse any products or services. This content is intended as editorial content and should not be embedded with any paid, sponsored or advertorial content as it could be perceived as an AAD endorsement.

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Source: American Academy of Dermatology