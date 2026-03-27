Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2026) - Ventana Global, Inc. (OTCID: VNTA) (the "Company") today announced the publication of its Annual Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, prepared in accordance with the OTCID Basic Market Alternative Reporting Standard.

For the twelve months ending December 31, 2025, the Company reported revenue of $114,577, compared to $41,362 for the year ended December 31, 2024. Net income for 2025 was $86,139, compared to $19,890 in the prior year.

As of December 31, 2025, the Company reported:

Cash of $162,285 , compared to $62,005 at December 31, 2024

Total assets of $162,285 , compared to $62,005 at December 31, 2024

Total liabilities of $128,480 , compared to $114,339 at December 31, 2024

Stockholders' equity of $33,805, compared to stockholders' deficit of $(52,334) at December 31, 2024

According to the Annual Report, the Company's current operations include acting as a loan servicing agent for certain loans made by the Company's Chief Executive Officer, as well as providing consulting services to third-party businesses through its operating subsidiaries, LaunchPad Café, Ltd. and MPM Business Group, LTD.

"The 2025 fiscal year was a period of structural refinement and continued operational activity for the Company," said Stephen D. Replin, Chief Executive Officer of Ventana Global, Inc. "Our Annual Report is intended to provide shareholders with a clear and accurate presentation of our financial condition, corporate structure, and business activities."

After year-end, the Company originated its first loan-a $100,000 transaction in January 2026-marking the start of its lending operations. This initial funding establishes the Company's first loan receivable and reflects the transition from planning to active deployment of capital. The Company continues to review additional lending opportunities consistent with its underwriting approach and available capital.

Effective January 14, 2025, the Company completed a 1-for-20 reverse stock split, reducing its outstanding common shares from approximately 1,075,665,990 to approximately 53,783,544, subject to adjustment for fractional shares. The Company also reduced its authorized common shares from 3,000,000,000 to 500,000,000. The Company's name changed to Ventana Global, Inc. became effective in January 2025.

The Annual Report further states that, during the reporting period, the Company had no convertible debt outstanding, reported no material pending legal proceedings, and had not been involved in any bankruptcy, receivership, or similar proceeding during the past five years.

The number of shares of the Company's common stock outstanding was 53,783,544 as of December 31, 2025, and remained unchanged as of February 25, 2026, according to the report.

The financial statements included in the Annual Report were prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and are unaudited.

A copy of the Company's Annual Report for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, is available through OTCIQ.

About Ventana Global, Inc.

Ventana Global, Inc. is a Nevada corporation based in Denver, Colorado. According to its Annual Report, the Company's business currently consists of servicing a portfolio of loans and providing consulting services to third-party businesses through its affiliated operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290170

Source: Ventana Global, Inc.