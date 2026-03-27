Greener says Brazil imported 17.9 GWp of PV modules in 2025, with distributed generation accounting for 79% of volumes despite a slowdown in installations. Brasil Brazil imported 17.9 GWp of PV modules in 2025, down 24% from 22.3 GWp in 2024, according to consultancy Greener's latest distributed energy solutions study. Of the total, 14.2 GWp - or 79% - was destined for the distributed generation segment. The figures suggest inventory buildup among equipment distributors, reflecting a lag between module imports and installation. Distributed generation additions slowed to 8.8 GW in 2025, compared ...

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