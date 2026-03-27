Earth Month 2026: 42% of travelers say they take steps to travel more responsibly, according to Holafly

DUBLIN, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holafly, the leading eSIM provider, reveals new insights into how sustainability is shaping travel decisions worldwide. According to data from the Holafly eSIM & Travel Report, 42% of travelers say they actively take steps to travel more responsibly, highlighting a growing awareness of environmental impact among global explorers.

However, the data also reveals a clear hierarchy between intention and decision-making. While responsible travel behaviors are increasingly common, only 22.5% of travelers rank sustainability among their top priorities when planning a trip, suggesting that environmental considerations often compete with more immediate factors such as price, weather conditions or convenience.

This gap between values and practical choices reflects a broader trend across the travel industry: travelers widely support sustainable tourism in principle, but translating those intentions into booking decisions remains complex. Many travelers express the desire to reduce their environmental footprint, yet affordability, accessibility and overall travel experience still tend to shape final choices.

"The message from travelers is clear: people want to make responsible choices, but those choices need to be simple and accessible," said Daniela Prado, Brand Director at Holafly. "Sustainability will only scale when responsible options are seamlessly integrated into the travel experience. When travelers don't have to choose between convenience and environmental awareness, that's when meaningful change begins to happen."

Industry research reinforces this dynamic. According to the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), the majority of travelers express concern about the environmental impact of tourism, yet cost and convenience remain the most influential factors in destination selection, reinforcing Holafly's point.

Holafly, with its product, reflects this shift towards more seamless and responsible travel solutions without sacrificing convenience, as by replacing traditional physical SIM cards, travelers are contributing to reducing emissions linked to production, packaging and global distribution. Based on Holafly estimations, each eSIM can prevent approximately 114.7 grams of CO2 compared to the production of a traditional SIM card.

Scaled across more than 15 million eSIMs sold worldwide, this translates into over 1,700 tonnes of CO2 emissions avoided by Holafly, highlighting how impact across the global travel ecosystem can also be driven by small and convenient actions.

As the travel sector enters a new phase shaped by climate awareness and evolving traveler expectations, the challenge for the industry is clear: turning environmental values into practical, seamless choices that travelers can adopt without friction.

About Holafly

Holafly is the global leader in eSIMs for travelers, offering coverage in over 200 destinations. With an outstanding 4.6/5 rating on Trustpilot and more than 15 million satisfied users, it has become the preferred eSIM choice for international travelers. Its unlimited data offering ensures peace of mind anywhere in the world.

Media contact: press@holafly.com